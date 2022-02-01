Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown Continues, Check Out This Analysis of Its Interior

Sandy Munro and his team have continued their teardown of the Tesla Model S Plaid. The latest episode in the series tackles the interior of the American sedan, which is analyzed in detail. Even if you have no interest in getting a Model S or a Tesla for that matter, it still is interesting to watch.
Unlike the previous videos in the series, Sandy Munro is analyzing the interior of the Model S Plaid along with a specialist in automotive interiors, Carl Crittenden, instead of his usual colleagues.
After a decade of working with suppliers and OEMs, Carl has joined Munro and Associates as a Lead Engineer, and he has many things to say about the interior of the Model S from a professional perspective.
With that in mind, you get to understand why Tesla's engineers have made some decisions regarding the interior of the Model S Plaid, at least from the perspective of a specialist in the field.
As Carl Crittenden explains, some decisions were made this way because the vehicle has a certain price, and you would not have seen similar solutions in more affordable vehicles.
Just like other manufacturers, Tesla had to figure out how to get everything right, and that is why it has specialists who are responsible for material durability, fit and finish, scent, and usability.
All the jobs described exist within the ranks of any vehicle manufacturer that has the ambition to succeed on the market. That means you might not have an interior scent specialist within every brand, but most of the brands that you have heard of have one.
Carl Crittenden also shares his point of view regarding the Tesla Yoke. He considers that it brings an improvement in safety, as it prevents injury for the people who would have grabbed the steering wheel from the top instead of the correct position.
Please take that into account if you ever find yourself or your friends holding the steering wheel in the wrong manner. We have several articles on the topic, so feel free to share them with your friends.
