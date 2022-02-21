1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster Has Wrong Tachometer, Still Sells for $305,000

The Jaguar XKE Series I can safely be considered one of the most beautiful British cars ever built. But add the Roadster into the mix, and you get a car that’s nothing short of spectacular. It’s starting to make sense how this particular model sold for $305,000.
Jaguar began to forge its reputation in the ‘30s. They rapidly turned into the brand preferred by gentleman drivers. They weren’t interested in cruising but racing. That’s why the E-Type was launched with all-around disc brakes, independent front and rear suspension, and proper lighting. The car was a delight. It came with a 3.8L engine first and later with the 4.2L that also introduced the Jaguar-built automatic gearbox – a long-awaited update.
The 1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster 4.2 Roadster 4-Speed in question sold for the whopping sum of $305,000, even though it doesn’t have the right tachometer. It uses the one meant for the 3.8L car.
Also, the car has been refurbished. The work done included “blasting and repainting the body in metallic gray, rebuilding the 4.2-liter inline-six, the four-speed manual gearbox, and the rear differential, replating the brightwork, and reupholstering the interior in red leather.” As confirmed by BaT, the car has a clean Arizona title.
Moreover, this particular car has been driven for almost 40,000 miles, the last 2,000 being added by the seller. Being a refurbished vehicle, the total chassis mileage is not known.
Data shows that in previous years similar models have gone under the hammer for $160,000 to $170,000. This transaction is once again proof that the current car market is just insane. Even right now, there is a ’67 Jaguar E-Type (XKE's European name) in Italy that’s on sale for $204,000.
For peace of mind, the new owner got for its record sum a backup engine. Who knows, maybe it’ll prove useful one day. Gentlemen racers aren’t really known for their concern about the status of their vehicles. New owners today might feel different about it.
The 1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster 4.2 Roadster 4-Speed in question sold for the whopping sum of $305,000, even though it doesn’t have the right tachometer. It uses the one meant for the 3.8L car.
Also, the car has been refurbished. The work done included “blasting and repainting the body in metallic gray, rebuilding the 4.2-liter inline-six, the four-speed manual gearbox, and the rear differential, replating the brightwork, and reupholstering the interior in red leather.” As confirmed by BaT, the car has a clean Arizona title.
Moreover, this particular car has been driven for almost 40,000 miles, the last 2,000 being added by the seller. Being a refurbished vehicle, the total chassis mileage is not known.
Data shows that in previous years similar models have gone under the hammer for $160,000 to $170,000. This transaction is once again proof that the current car market is just insane. Even right now, there is a ’67 Jaguar E-Type (XKE's European name) in Italy that’s on sale for $204,000.
For peace of mind, the new owner got for its record sum a backup engine. Who knows, maybe it’ll prove useful one day. Gentlemen racers aren’t really known for their concern about the status of their vehicles. New owners today might feel different about it.