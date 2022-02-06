Amazingly Cool 1964 Jaguar E-Type Racing Car Hits the Online Auction Block

Purchased by XKs Unlimited founder Jason Len in 1978, this one-of-one Jaguar E-Type pays tribute to the ultra-rare Lightweight E-Type originally produced by the Leaping Cat of Coventry between 1963 and 1964. The British automaker’s heritage division manufactured six more continuation models since 2014, bringing the grand total to 18 examples of the breed.
Turning our attention back to chassis number 889027, we’re dealing with a hand-built aluminum hood featuring Le Mans driving lamps and special cooling ducts. Aluminum is also employed for the doors and rear flares.
Fitted with plexiglass windows except for the windshield, this fellow has been modified to accommodate taller drivers. Aluminum racing seats, Simpson racing seatbelts, Smiths racing gauges, and a full roll cage with removable door braces also need to be mentioned, along with an onboard fire suppression system. The odometer currently indicates 31,097 miles (about 50,046 kilometers), but do bear in mind true mileage is unknown.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $77,000 at press time and six days left on the ticker, this wide-bodied feline is rolling on Dunlop knock-off alloy wheels mounted with Hoosier Street TD rubber shoes. Stopping power comes courtesy of Series II vented rotors and four-piston calipers up front while the rear features vented rotors with Series II-sourced brake calipers.
Modified with heavy-duty sway bars, Heim-jointed adjustable links, Delrin acetal homopolymer bushings, Koni shocks, and heavy-duty torsion bars with quick-action height adjusters, this car flaunts a widened rear track, custom rear suspension location system, and modified rear lower A-arms.
The belly of the beast comes in the guise of a 3.8 XK straight-six enlarged to 4.0 liters. Fitted with three 48-millimeter Weber DCOE carburetors, trumpet intakes, billet racing camshafts, ARP studs and nuts, Carrillo racing rods, forged racing pistons, a nitrided crankshaft, and duel fuel pumps from Holley, the corner-carving machine breathes out through a side-exiting exhaust.
The finishing touch? That would be FAST XKE plate included in the sale, which is joined by spares such as a five-speed manual and four spare wheels/tires.
Fitted with plexiglass windows except for the windshield, this fellow has been modified to accommodate taller drivers. Aluminum racing seats, Simpson racing seatbelts, Smiths racing gauges, and a full roll cage with removable door braces also need to be mentioned, along with an onboard fire suppression system. The odometer currently indicates 31,097 miles (about 50,046 kilometers), but do bear in mind true mileage is unknown.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $77,000 at press time and six days left on the ticker, this wide-bodied feline is rolling on Dunlop knock-off alloy wheels mounted with Hoosier Street TD rubber shoes. Stopping power comes courtesy of Series II vented rotors and four-piston calipers up front while the rear features vented rotors with Series II-sourced brake calipers.
Modified with heavy-duty sway bars, Heim-jointed adjustable links, Delrin acetal homopolymer bushings, Koni shocks, and heavy-duty torsion bars with quick-action height adjusters, this car flaunts a widened rear track, custom rear suspension location system, and modified rear lower A-arms.
The belly of the beast comes in the guise of a 3.8 XK straight-six enlarged to 4.0 liters. Fitted with three 48-millimeter Weber DCOE carburetors, trumpet intakes, billet racing camshafts, ARP studs and nuts, Carrillo racing rods, forged racing pistons, a nitrided crankshaft, and duel fuel pumps from Holley, the corner-carving machine breathes out through a side-exiting exhaust.
The finishing touch? That would be FAST XKE plate included in the sale, which is joined by spares such as a five-speed manual and four spare wheels/tires.