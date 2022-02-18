White Tesla Model S Plaid Gets an Attitude Adjustment, License Plate Reveals Its Secret

More often than not, whenever a Tesla Model S Plaid ends up in our news feed, it is due to its insane straight-line performance. But not this one, though, which posed for the camera to show its revised stance.
Can you tell what’s special about it? If you said the wheels, then you sir (or ma’am) know your cars, or your Teslas anyway, because the alloys came from the aftermarket world, and bear Vossen’s signature.
Filling the arches rather nicely, the multi-spoke set is dubbed the EVO-5R and is available from 19 to 24 inches in diameter, and widths varying between 8.5 and 13 inches, depending on the size. For the most humble offering, the wheelmaker is asking $9,600 for the complete set, which goes up to $11,600 for the range-topper.
That may seem like a lot of money for me and you, yet anyone who can afford to blow a minimum of $130,000 on a Tesla Model S Plaid in the United States would probably call it pocket change. And in case you forgot why it costs that much, you are looking at a hyper sedan, capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds, albeit not exactly from a standstill as we recently learned, which can complete the quarter mile sprint in a hair over the 9-second mark.
Now, if exclusivity is your thing, then you find it by ordering Vossen’s EVO-5R wheel set, because the alloys have been fitted to a wide number of vehicles. Another Tesla Model S, albeit not the Plaid, has them too, and so has the Porsche Taycan, 911, Audi S4, RS 6 Avant, SQ8, RS Q8, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 7 Series, X7, Aston Martin DBX, and many others, including the new generation Chevrolet Corvette. But they are quite pretty, wouldn’t you say?
