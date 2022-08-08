2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hides in Plain Sight, Plays a Game of Spot the Changes

Last week, we caught a first glimpse of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLB. Fast forward to present day, and it is time for the performance-oriented version to make its spy photo debut.
Snapped in a premiere testing on the roads of Germany, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 could have easily flown under the radar, if it wasn’t for the vinyl stickers wrapped around its front and rear ends, which are there to hide the changes. Nonetheless, it is clear that these will be minimal.
Up front, it retains the Panamericana grille, with vertical slats, which will probably look a bit different than it does on the current GLB 35. The bumper is all-new and has smaller side trim by the looks of it and a narrower central air intake. Even though they look the same, the headlights are also new and sport revised graphics.
For now, the only change out back revolves around the taillights, which are clearly different than the one of its predecessor. We expect the Affalterbach brand to give it new bumper, and diffuser too, but for now, these carry over. The tailgate will still be decorated by the ‘AMG’ logo on the left side, the ‘GLB 35’ emblem on the right side, and the three-pointed star in the middle, right above the license plate holder.
Look for the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, shared with the rest of the ‘35’ family. In all likelihood, the mill will retain the output and torque numbers, otherwise rated at 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, directed to the front-biased all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Our spy photographers believe that the facelifted GLB 35 will premiere in early 2023, which should make it a 2024 model by the time it launches in the U.S.
