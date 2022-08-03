2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Going Under the Knife, Changes Are Minor

Mercedes-Benz has started working on the mid-cycle refresh of its smallest seven-seater, the GLB, three years after production kicked off at the Aguascalientes factory in Mexico for the western world.
It is obvious that the German auto marque doesn’t want to mess around with a popular product, as the updates, partially visible from beneath the camouflage on the scooped prototype, are minimal.
Although they sport a similar shape, the headlights are new and feature revised graphics. The grille will be updated too, and so will the bumper. In all likelihood, the three-pointed star will tweak the side trim, and the central air intake.
Expect a new bumper at the other end, too, with a diffuser-like piece attached to it, different exhaust trim, and maybe repositioned reflectors. For now, however, the 2024 GLB only has different taillights here, and nothing else. Mercedes could round off the updates with new colors and wheels, while also tweaking the software of the infotainment system and digital dials and perhaps introducing additional upholstery and trim options.
We wouldn’t expect any major upgrades in the power department, where it should feature the same units, some of which could be updated in order to burn less fuel and become less polluting. This is only a mid-cycle refresh, so it will retain its original nuts and bolts, otherwise shared with the brand’s entire compact family, such as the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, and GLA.
Still positioned as a more spacious alternative to the GLA, with optional seating for seven, the facelifted GLB is supposedly a few months away from being unveiled. It will probably arrive in the United States as a 2024 model.
On a related note, Mercedes is understood to pull the plug on the A-Class and B-Class after 2025, but it appears that the rest of the range, including the GLB, will live on for the next generation.
Although they sport a similar shape, the headlights are new and feature revised graphics. The grille will be updated too, and so will the bumper. In all likelihood, the three-pointed star will tweak the side trim, and the central air intake.
Expect a new bumper at the other end, too, with a diffuser-like piece attached to it, different exhaust trim, and maybe repositioned reflectors. For now, however, the 2024 GLB only has different taillights here, and nothing else. Mercedes could round off the updates with new colors and wheels, while also tweaking the software of the infotainment system and digital dials and perhaps introducing additional upholstery and trim options.
We wouldn’t expect any major upgrades in the power department, where it should feature the same units, some of which could be updated in order to burn less fuel and become less polluting. This is only a mid-cycle refresh, so it will retain its original nuts and bolts, otherwise shared with the brand’s entire compact family, such as the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, and GLA.
Still positioned as a more spacious alternative to the GLA, with optional seating for seven, the facelifted GLB is supposedly a few months away from being unveiled. It will probably arrive in the United States as a 2024 model.
On a related note, Mercedes is understood to pull the plug on the A-Class and B-Class after 2025, but it appears that the rest of the range, including the GLB, will live on for the next generation.