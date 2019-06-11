autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB Revealed as Mexican Made Seven Seater SUV

Mercedes-Benz customers like SUVs, and in equal measure they love compacts. That’s why blending the two into a brand new compact crossover SUV family the likes of the 2020 GLB was the obvious choice for the Germans.
Introduced in near-production form at the Shanghai Auto Show back in April, the GLB has been finally revealed by Mercedes this week as its first car in the segment available in a seven-seater configuration.

Based on the same platform as the A-Class, the GLB is however 10 cm longer, reaching a total length of 2,829 mm. That’s enough space to allow, upon request, for a third row of seats to be fitted in the rear, capable of accommodating two extra passengers.

There’s a catch though. Because of the interior dimensions constraints of the SUV, only people measuring under 1.68 cm in height (5.5 feet) can comfortably sit there.

The new GLB line of cars is powered by a choice of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The two petrol (GLB 200 and GLB 250 4MATIC) have a power output of 163 and 224 hp, respectively, while the troop of the three diesel choices (GLB 220d, GLB 200d 4MATIC and GLB 220d 4MATIC) stands at 150 and 190 hp, respectively.

The model’s equipment offering is top of the range, as it carries over all the advancements made over the past two years by Mercedes, including – or especially – the MBUX infotainment system that was first introduced on the A-Class back in 2018.

Mercedes did not say when sales for the GLB will begin, but that will probably happen by the end of 2019. For the majority of markets, the new SUV will be manufactured at the Aguascalientes facility in Mexico, while for China the point of origin will be Beijing.

Full details on the brand new GLB family of Mercedes SUVs can be found in the document attached below.
