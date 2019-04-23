autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz GLB Confirmed For Production In China, Mexico

23 Apr 2019, 16:36 UTC ·
Remember when Mercedes used to make cars in Germany? The automaker still does, but on the other hand, globalization and outsourcing took their toll on build quality and reliability. The trend continues with the GLB, which has been confirmed for production in China and Mexico.
25 photos
Peking and Aguascalientes are the plants where the mini G-Wagen will be manufactured, and the production model will arrive on dealership lots by the end of 2019. Known as SC 037, the show car came to fruition thanks to a handful of design sketches and a 1:1 clay model.

Based on the MFA2 vehicle architecture of the A-Class, B-Class, and CLA-Class, the GLB is expected to show off the production parts in the summer. In the worst case scenario, make that September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. At least one AMG will be offered, most likely the GLB 35 with 2.0 liters of displacement, a turbocharger, and 306 PS (302 horsepower).

The platform can handle more than 400 horsepower in the case of the A 45 S hot hatchback, but Mercedes hasn’t offered details about the GLB in this specification. Given the three-pointed star up front and Affalterbach know-how, there’s no denying the GLB 45 S makes sense.

Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the GLB has the makings of a commercial success thanks to the styling and demand for compact crossovers. Most surprising about the GLB is the three-row layout, offering seats for seven people. The concept features 17-inch wheels and off-road modifications, including all-terrain tires and lost of cladding around the wheel arches.

Being based on the MFA2 vehicle architecture, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mercedes were to offer the 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder as the standard engine option. Renault calls this motor the 1.3 TCe, and the French automaker offers the engine with 115, 140, and 160 PS (up to 158 horsepower).

Britta Seeger, member of the Daimler AG board responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, let it slip the EQB is coming in 2021. The German automaker is testing the all-electric option as we speak, and as expected, this model will serve as the smaller brother of the EQC.
2020 mercedes-benz glb crossover Mercedes-Benz GLB China Mercedes-Benz Mexico production
