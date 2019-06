The new Mercedes-Benz GLB: intelligent like a smartphone and as practical as a multitool! pic.twitter.com/Asj5G6H7pp — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) June 5, 2019

“Intelligent like a smartphone and as practical as a multitool.” That’s how Mercedes-Benz describes the GLB-Class on social media. The dual-screen infotainment system with MBUX is one of the highlights in terms of technology, but in terms of a multitool, we’re finding it hard to draw a parallel.It’s possible that Mercedes-Benz referred to the seven-seat layout of the GLB-Class, which isn’t something new in the compact segment. The Tiguan Allspace comes to mind, and higher up, the Volkswagen Group has the Skoda Kodiaq on the MQB vehicle architecture. On the other hand, the GLB-Class promises more better packaging than the closest Mercedes-Benz in the segment, the GLC-Class that replaced the GLK a few years ago.The shadowy teaser doesn’t reveal much due to the lack of lighting, but the rear end does resemble the GLS-Class to some extent. A roof rack, black plastic cladding on the wheel arches, and square-ish headlights reflect the concept that Mercedes-Benz presented at the Auto Shanghai 2019."We asked ourselves whether there is still space between the GLA and GLC in our successful SUV range,” said Britta Seeger in April 2019. "With it [the GLB], we are demonstrating the creative ideas we have for this segment,” concluded the member of the board of management responsible for Cars Sales.The concept packs a four-cylinder turbo engine (the M260) with 224 PS and 350 Nm, mirroring the output of the A 250 with the 7G-DCT transmission. The GLB levels up to the 8G-DCT , which went into production in February 2019 at the Sebe plant in Transylvania, Romania.3.6 kilograms lighter than the 7G, the 8G can deal with up to 520 Nm of torque. The most powerful 2.0-liter turbo diesel that Mercedes-Benz produces for the time being develops 500 Nm, and thus far, the three-pointed star confirmed the 8G-DCT in other models such as the A-Class, B-Class, CLA-Class, and next generation of the GLA-Class.