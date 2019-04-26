autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Is a Baby G63, Shows Up at Nurburgring

26 Apr 2019, 20:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Now that Mercedes-Benz has showcased the GLB concept in Shanghai, we know exactly what to expect from the showroom model. And while the powerplant featured on the concept packs 224 hp, there will also be at least one Mercedes-AMG model to spice things up. I'm referring to the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, which is currently doing its thing at the Nurburgring.
25 photos
Mercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLBMercedes-Benz Concept GLB
Underneath those G-Class-inspired styling cues, which remain camouflaged on these prototypes, we'll find the tech setup of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 - lens tip to DCN Cars for the pair of spy pics below.

This means the driver will get to play with 306 hp and 400 Nm of twist. Power will be sent to all four wheels using a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch tranny). In terms of performance, the big bet for the GLB 35 is to complete the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in (just) under 5 seconds.

And here's to hoping the Affalterbach touch means the FWD-based platform doesn't show too many traces of understeer. After all, the crossover architecture means gaining space for your kids and dog, but this will add up to 200 kilos, so the engineers have to compensate for that in order to justify paying for the hot badge.

The same sporty setup will also cover bits such as the suspension and the stopping harware.

Keep in mind that the segment in which the GLB 35 will play is already pretty crowded. We're talking about competitors such as the Audi SQ2, the VW Troc-R, Cupra Ateca, as well as the BMW X2 M35i. And while all these high-riders (the term is relative) come with about 300 ponies, the Bavarian model offers a 50 Nm boost compared to the Merc.

The 35 model might be all the Mercedes-AMG GLB we'll get, since building a business case for a GLA 45 model with over 400 ponies isn't exactly easy.

Nevertheless, with Mercedes-AMG now testing the new A 45, which will deliver at least 420 hp in the top S trim, the rumor mill continues to talk about that powertrain making its way into the GLB.


mercedes-amg glb 35 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz GLB spyshots Nurburgring
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC CoupeMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 