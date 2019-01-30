Cupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag Race

AWD

HP

This is the first drag race we've ever seen, and the result is as satisfying as it is predictable. Yes, the hot Ateca is over 200 kg heavier than the Leon Cupra, but due to its standardsystem, it's way faster too. Cold weather swings the advantage even further.A good launch control system is not something that should be taken lightly. Just look at big SUVs like the VW Touareg and Audi Q8, which are a little slower than claimed. But the DSG+AWD combo in the Ateca makes it a rocket off the line.It and the Leon have the same engine, making 300. The performance difference comes from the AWD, which makes better use of the available torque off the line. On a track or above say 50 km/h, that advantage is turned into a loss. That's why the Cupra that set the Nurburgring lap records was a simple manual model, for lightness.To illustrate our point, the Italians at Quattroroute also dip a lap time test on a near-frozen track. Under these conditions, the Leon Cupra R was faster by over a second. It's a good result for the Ateca, actually, since it's over a second faster than a Stelvio 280. However, it's worth pointing out that the standard Leon Cupra R has ten less horsepower and inferior handling characteristics. Also, if you want AWD, you can have it in the ST Cupra wagon.