autoevolution

Cupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag Race

30 Jan 2019, 19:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
So far, the Cupra Ateca has received the cold shoulder from the automotive press, with most people saying that it's too dull to be the first car of a new brand. But frankly, the demands of those who wanted fruity exhaust and 350 horsepower were ridiculous, when Cupra delivered precisely what it should have, a fast crossover for not a lot of money.
4 photos
Cupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag RaceCupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag RaceCupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag Race
This is the first drag race we've ever seen, and the result is as satisfying as it is predictable. Yes, the hot Ateca is over 200 kg heavier than the Leon Cupra, but due to its standard AWD system, it's way faster too. Cold weather swings the advantage even further.

A good launch control system is not something that should be taken lightly. Just look at big SUVs like the VW Touareg and Audi Q8, which are a little slower than claimed. But the DSG+AWD combo in the Ateca makes it a rocket off the line.

It and the Leon have the same engine, making 300 HP. The performance difference comes from the AWD, which makes better use of the available torque off the line. On a track or above say 50 km/h, that advantage is turned into a loss. That's why the Cupra that set the Nurburgring lap records was a simple manual model, for lightness.

To illustrate our point, the Italians at Quattroroute also dip a lap time test on a near-frozen track. Under these conditions, the Leon Cupra R was faster by over a second. It's a good result for the Ateca, actually, since it's over a second faster than a Stelvio 280. However, it's worth pointing out that the standard Leon Cupra R has ten less horsepower and inferior handling characteristics. Also, if you want AWD, you can have it in the ST Cupra wagon.

Cupra Ateca SEAT Leon Cupra R SEAT Leon Leon Cupra drag race
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 