Kylie Jenner Shares Peek at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party and Her G-Wagen Merc

Who says the Kardashian-Jenners don’t do regular stuff? Here they are, having a work Christmas party just like all of us. But the similarities probably end right here, because Kylie Jenner’s ride there was a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus.
Kylie Jenner was all about feather outfits for her annual Kardashian-Jenner work Christmas party, where they all gathered to celebrate their brands, Kylie Cosmetics, Kim's SKIMS, and SKKN brand. But she accessorized her costume with her heavily customized Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Brabus parts.
The 25-year-old makeup mogul shared a look at the event via her Instagram Stories and didn’t miss an opportunity to pose with her G-Wagen in her driveway. The off-roader served as her ride.
The model seems to be a Platinum Motorsport build, a famous car repair shop that Kim Kardashian usually chooses when she customizes her cars. The official Instagram account of the dealership reshared Kylie's pictures of her G-Wagen as proof on Wednesday, December 14.
The bespoke off-roader sports a Widestar body kit that brings along modified fenders and bumpers, plus a new carbon fiber hood, a silver bull bar, an integrated winch at the front, and wind deflectors above the windshield which are part of the Brabus Adventure pack. The G-Wagen also features LED lights, big, silver roof rack, and a silver ladder.
It’s unclear whether the G’s powertrain also received the Brabus treatment on its 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine, taking it from the standard 577 horsepower (585 ps) to at least 690 horsepower (700 ps).
Kylie might be just 25 years old, but her garage is worth millions. Mostly because of her Bugatti Chiron. She also owns other cars from Mercedes-Benz, including the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC and the Maybach S-Class, plus a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, several Ferraris, and several Lamborghinis.
But this year, with small exceptions, her go-to cars for different events were from Mercedes-Benz, just like she chose her bespoke Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Brabus parts for the Christmas party.
