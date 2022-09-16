Kylie Jenner Still Prefers German Cars, This Time It's a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Kylie Jenner has an expensive car collection that has been often criticized. And she seems to have learned something from it, because recently, she goes for “sensible” luxury, like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 or the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
If your car collection features several Rolls-Royces, a Bugatti, and even a Ferrari LaFerrari, you have a lot of options when running errands. But given how much criticism the Kardashian-Jenners face for their display of wealth, Kylie seems to have settled for more “sensible” choices.
She was seen driving her bespoke Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus for quite some time and now she switched to another vehicle from the German brand, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 as she was seen out and about on Wednesday in Calabasas, California. Of course, the Maybach represents the epitome of luxury and comfort, the car company says. But it comes with a starting price of "only" $165,100, compared to her $3 million Bugatti Chiron.
The socialite and businesswoman recently released, together with her mom, Kris, her latest Kylie Cosmetics brand, which has also received some backlash, after being accused of copying the photoshoot theme of another designer.
When it comes to her ride, she seems to have recently added both Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class and the GLS 600. And both of them sport a two-tone paintjob. It's unclear whether they belong to her or her partner, Travis Scott, though.
The SUV was unveiled in late 2019 and it’s powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine linked to a 48-volt mild-hybrid drive system, delivering 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The electric motor brings another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving style.
Besides being luxurious, the GLS 600 is also quite fast, reaching 62 mph ( 100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of around 155 mph (250 kph).
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 provides her with all the comfort and luxury we know she’s used to, even when wearing a casual outfit, such as a jeans skirt and a white top.
