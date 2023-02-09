Although Ferrari beat its Italian rival in terms of sales last year, Lamborghini, in turn, outmaneuvered the eternal foe by launching its super-SUV a lot earlier than the Prancing Horse.
Ferrari presented their first-ever ultra-luxury super-SUV, the Purosangue, last year – complete with coach doors so that Rolls-Royce Cullinan fans could ‘die’ of envy and a crazy, naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter 715-hp V12 so that Urus enthusiasts could throw away the lower-powered 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from their dreams. But Lamborghini was way ahead of them and already celebrated not one but two additional versions – the Urus Performante and Urus S.
Now the latter have started deliveries, and no single Ferrari Purosangue is anywhere to be found – save for the Maranello, Italy-based surroundings of its home base. And, as it turns out, you do not even need one of those fancy-schmancy Urus S or Performante to stand out in a ritzy crowd. Instead, a regular 641 hp Urus will suffice, albeit with a little help from the aftermarket realm. Self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is showing us why the wide Lambo SUV looks great on ANRKYs – when dressed up to impress in crimson and black, that is.
With a little help from 1016Industries, that premier carbon fiber aero manufacturer that posh outlets like Platinum Motorsports Group or RDB LA love to associate with, the Italian thoroughbred is also wider than the norm. And it immediately reminded me of the Roses are red, violets are blue song by Jon Caryl, rather than “the most famous poem of all” that they say can trace back its origins down to 1590! I used to love tales of knights and damsels in distress, but I abandoned the love for the medieval times when I understood why they were called the Dark Ages (it’s because they didn’t shower and they were covered in filth, among many other stupid things).
This crimson-and-black widebody Lamborghini Urus sure looks contemporary in 1016Industries attire and Wheels Boutique was even courteous enough to give us a hint regarding its aftermarket shoes – a couple of pairs of ANRKY Wheels AN38s that came with a classic “brushed face + polished windows” finish. By the way, even if crimson is not your color of choice, one should not despair because a light blue 1016 carbon fiber widebody Lambo Urus is always around the late-night corner, courtesy of automotive body shop LTMW. And they even have a name for it.
Sure, “Urus Vision” is not exactly the most inventive moniker I have ever seen but more importantly, I’m upset they did not provide us with additional POVs and details about those concave aftermarket wheels and their exact provenance! Oh well, you cannot have it all. So, let us vote – which one is your favorite 1016-equipped Urus, the crimson and black or the light blue and carbon one?
