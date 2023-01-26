Lamborghini's Latest SUV Kicks Off Deliveries to Customers Worldwide

More on this:

1 2024 Lamborghini Urus Getting Its Own EV Mode Thanks to Plug-In Hybrid Tech

2 The Two-Door Lamborghini Urus Coupe Is the Stupidest Car of 2023 – So Far!

3 Lamborghini Proves There Are No Challenging Times for the Rich, Posts 2022 Record Sales

4 Watch the Lamborghini Urus Performante Play in the Dirt in Rally Mode

5 The Lamborghini Urus Is Dead, Long Live the New Urus S With Its Devilish 666 HP