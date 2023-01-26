Lamborghini's Latest SUV Kicks Off Deliveries to Customers Worldwide

Did you already place an order for the Lamborghini Urus S? Well, then you will be glad to know that the latest crossover developed and born in Sant’Agata Bolognese is probably on its way to you, as the Italian automaker has officially kicked off the delivery program.
Joining the much sportier Performante in the Urus lineup, the new Lamborghini Urus S is the official replacement of the pre-facelifted Urus, and will build on its success, together with the upper spec, and the upcoming plug-in hybrid, which is due later this year, to further elevate the brand’s sales.
“This is an eloquent Lamborghini Urus design: by elevating the Urus S’ looks, born from the sportiest proportions in the SUV segment, we’re emphasizing its stylish but dynamic nature, and offering greater opportunities for our customers to customize their vehicles,” commented the company’s chief of Design, Mitja Borkert.
Available in more than 60 colors for the exterior, which can be mixed with new shades for the cockpit, the Lamborghini Urus can be personalized in numerous ways. For one, it can be ordered in the Bicolore Sportivo and Bicolore Sophisticated options, both of which pack trim normally found on the Performante, as well as stitching in a new pattern. The former features a sportier look, with color flashes, and the latter mixes black leather with contrasting options, including the new Blu Leandro, Verde Aura, cream, tan, and brown.
Elsewhere, the Urus S sets itself apart from the previous iteration by featuring new front and rear bumpers, carbon fiber vented hood, optional carbon fiber roof, new dual-pipe exhaust system, and standard 21-inch wheels, with 22- and 23-inch sets also available. Remote Park accessible via the official app, connected navigation, and even smartwatch controls are included too. The super SUV has adaptive air suspension, sharper exhaust note, and various driving modes, including the Strada, Sport, Corsa, Ego, Terra, Neve, and Sabia.
From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the Lamborghini Urus S needs just 3.5 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than the original Urus. In 12.5 seconds after setting off, the speedometer will indicate 124 mph (200 kph), and flat-out, it will eventually do 190 mph (305 kph). The Raging Bull claims that it can come to a full stop from 62 mph (100 kph) in 110 feet and 7 inches (33.7 meters).
Power wise, you are looking at the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, whose output is identical to that of the Urus Performante. No less than 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) are unleashed at a hard push of the right pedal, a 16 hp (16 ps/12 kW) increase over its predecessor. The torque is rated at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), the official spec sheet of the car reveals.
