The Two-Door Lamborghini Urus Coupe Is the Stupidest Car of 2023 – Yet!

Why is it stupid, you ask? In order to answer this question, we have to look back to the days when Lamborghini wanted a third product to sell alongside the Huracan and Aventador. And since a third supercar was out of the question, they were left with a choice of other body styles. Factor in the crossover frenzy, and you will quickly understand why they went for a high-rider, indirectly tying it to the iconic LM002 of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.But unlike the classic 4x4, which used a tubular steel frame chassis, the Lamborghini Urus is more of a fancy Volkswagen Touareg, with a different engine and tuned underpinnings. That’s because it sits on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which is shared with their entire lineup of big crossovers, including the Touareg, Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. Thus, it’s not exactly an off-roader in disguise, which is quite alright, as few high-riders tend to venture off the beaten path these days.In other words, Lamborghini wanted a rather comfortablethat can be used on a daily basis, with generous interior space for up to five people, though four would be better when it comes to adults, and a decent cargo area for a weekend getaway. The Urus paid off, as it has helped boost their sales to never-before-seen levels. Out of the 9,233 vehicles sold last year , they parted ways with 5,367 of them, so you can understand the importance of having such a model in the lineup.As a result, turning it into a two-door, and a very bad-looking one for that matter, which probably costs close to one million dollars, even if Mansory hasn’t mentioned the pricing yet, is a big ‘no-no.’ And the reason is obvious, as anyone who wants a jacked-up two-door Lambo can order the Huracan Sterrato , which is arguably one of the hottest models to have ever come out of the Sant'Agata Bolognese facility.On a more positive note, if we can call it that, at least Mansory did take the time to chop off the Urus before converting it into a two-door. The B pillars were moved 200 mm (7.9 in) backward, and this made room for bigger doors that, combined with the coupe-like front seats, improve ingress and egress for those sitting at the back. But do you know what would have made entering and exiting the vehicle easier? That’s right, an extra pair of doors, like you’d find on any other Urus that is not known as the Venatus Coupe EVO C To make it work, the tuner also had to come up with the unique body panels, and this being Mansory, they couldn’t help giving it a flashy makeover too. Thus, you will find all sorts of add-ons wherever you look, including the two wings at the back, swollen fenders, new diffuser, chin spoiler, and side skirts, some of which have a forged carbon look. The wheels came from the aftermarket world, but at least they have the same size as the OEM ones. The same goes for the tires too.Opening the door of the first-of-eight units of the Venatus Coupe EVO C, which was shared online by the tuner earlier this week, will reveal lots of light blue leather, with white piping, Mansory logos, ‘Coupe’ lettering embossed in the seatbacks, and some arrow-like trim that further ties the cockpit to the exterior. They also did other things to it, like moving the start button to the headliner and giving it new ambient lighting, which is not bad at all if you don’t fancy some of the standard stuff.In the regular Urus, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 641 hp (650 ps / 478) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds from rest, but the ‘coupe’ variant is much quicker thanks to the 887 hp (900 ps / 662 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque on tap. The sprint is now dealt with in 2.9 seconds, and the top speed has increased from 190 to 201 mph (305-323 kph). The power boost rounds off the makeover of the two-door Urus.We cannot wait to see how much the Venatus Coupe EVO C costs, but as we already told you, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were a seven-digit affair, or close to that number anyway.