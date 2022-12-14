Tuned Lamborghini Urus Looks Like It Lost a Bet, Mansory Calls It "Classy" and "Elegant"

They probably need new glasses, because this is neither “classy” nor “elegant” for that matter. Still, Mansory, because this is the tuner behind the pictured Lamborghini Urus, would beg to differ, as they seem to be quite proud of it.
Part of the Venatus lineup, it is called the EVO S P900, which tells us that besides the kitschy look, it also has a power boost. But more on the latter in a few moments, as first we have to dissect the new body kit.
Starting at the front, it has a very intricate apron, with lots of sharp lines. The bumper sports some add-ons to the sides, and more in the middle. The vented hood came from the aftermarket world, and so did the fender flares, side skirts, and that mean diffuser out back. Two spoilers ‘decorate’ the tailgate, and the wheels and gray hue, with a few bright green accents, complete the design when it comes to the exterior.
The latter color is the most dominating thing inside, as it was wrapped around various parts, from the seats, albeit the front passenger one sports yellow leather, to the dashboard, door cards, center console, steering wheel, carpets, floor mats, pillars, and headliner. Some white piping provides a bit of contrast, and it has forged carbon too, as well as Mansory’s logo on the headrests, dashboard, floor mats, and we reckon on other parts that we cannot see in the images shared by them online a few days ago.
Since it has the P900 nomenclature, this means that it also gets more power than the stock Lamborghini Urus, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. In all likelihood, we are looking at 887 hp (900 ps / 662 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm), for quicker takeoffs.
