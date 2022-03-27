The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Mansory Venatus Hides a Cheap Secret

Planning on buying an exclusive Lamborghini Urus that’s been modified and tuned by Mansory? Even if you’re not, you should know what this car has included as a very cheap option. It’s unexpected, it feels like an afterthought. Can we consider it... Uhm, unique?
Let’s get one thing straight right from the get-go. Mansory doesn’t modify and tune cars for everyone. I, for one, like their aggressive styling. They keep working around the clock to make expensive and high-performance cars even better or even wilder than they are. Like it or not, they have a customer base and know how to deliver exactly what these people ask from them.
The Venatus tuning program that’s applicable for the Urus has taken many forms until now. It’s not just one car that they keep copying and selling to whomever wants it. Mansory wants its clients to have the best when it comes to Lamborghinis, Bentleys, BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, Ferraris… You name it and they’ll probably do it.
But even brands like Mansory can sometimes forget something. It happens. They might use exclusive carbon fiber, a proven engine tuning solution, body kits that seem to have dropped out of a fantasy book, and interior trims that make everyone question their notions of what colors blend best together, but here’s what they’ve forgotten about with the Urus Venatus.
One of the SUVs got recently tested by AutoTopNL. The host revealed the car has a starlight headliner like Rolls-Royce introduced a couple of years ago. This one here is also dynamic. It keeps moving in different patterns. It’s guaranteed to impress friends, family, and business partners.
The thing is, in the Mansory’s Urus Venatus you can activate the starlight headliner by using a remote. And that’s when you notice this might’ve been an afterthought or a cheap way of implementing what Rolls-Royce keeps doing since 2019. It’s a common, known, small remote that you’ll find everywhere when you want to buy inexpensive LED bands. It doesn’t even go well with the interior design! This remote clearly doesn’t belong in this environment.
Tell us what you think about this rather interesting feature you can find in a $500,000 tuned SUV.
The Venatus tuning program that’s applicable for the Urus has taken many forms until now. It’s not just one car that they keep copying and selling to whomever wants it. Mansory wants its clients to have the best when it comes to Lamborghinis, Bentleys, BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, Ferraris… You name it and they’ll probably do it.
But even brands like Mansory can sometimes forget something. It happens. They might use exclusive carbon fiber, a proven engine tuning solution, body kits that seem to have dropped out of a fantasy book, and interior trims that make everyone question their notions of what colors blend best together, but here’s what they’ve forgotten about with the Urus Venatus.
One of the SUVs got recently tested by AutoTopNL. The host revealed the car has a starlight headliner like Rolls-Royce introduced a couple of years ago. This one here is also dynamic. It keeps moving in different patterns. It’s guaranteed to impress friends, family, and business partners.
The thing is, in the Mansory’s Urus Venatus you can activate the starlight headliner by using a remote. And that’s when you notice this might’ve been an afterthought or a cheap way of implementing what Rolls-Royce keeps doing since 2019. It’s a common, known, small remote that you’ll find everywhere when you want to buy inexpensive LED bands. It doesn’t even go well with the interior design! This remote clearly doesn’t belong in this environment.
Tell us what you think about this rather interesting feature you can find in a $500,000 tuned SUV.