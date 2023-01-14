Ford Pro's Transit Custom Is Dominating Europe Just As F-150 Leads U.S. Sales

Ford Motor Company has rung in the new year by celebrating the end of 2022 that was not quite as bad as many in the industry expected. After all, the automotive manufacturing industry endured and continues to struggle with parts shortages and supply chain issues.
For Ford Pro, the commercial division of Ford formed back in the spring of 2021, 2022 was a banner year, especially across the pond in Europe. Numbers from the division of the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker demonstrate Ford's dominance in the European market in the sales of commercial vehicles for eight consecutive years running and set sales records in the process.
The Ford Transit Custom led the charge for Ford Pro and was once again the best-selling one-ton van in Europe and the best-selling vehicle in Britain securing a 57th consecutive year of market leadership. Ford Pro reached its highest ever market share in Europe of 15% and increased its market share year-over-year in eleven countries: Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Turkey.
“Setting a new record of eight consecutive years of European market leadership demonstrates how much our commercial customers rely on Ford’s vans and pickups to deliver for their business. As we roll out our unique platform of software, charging and services across Europe, we are determined to ensure Ford Pro remains our customers’ trusted partner for productivity,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.
Ford Pro's all-electric e-Transit Custom introduced in the spring of 2022 has led European monthly sales in the two-ton EV van segment since June and garnered 1,750 orders in the UK alone. Deliveries are expected to begin late this year.
The next-generation all-electric e-Transit will have a targeted range of 380 km (236 miles), 125 kW fast charging capabilities, class-leading 2,000 kg (4,409 lb) of towing capacity, and a maximum payload of 1,100 kg (2,425 lb).
Ford Pro goes beyond just selling commercial vehicles and last year took the wrapper off its other products that include an integrated platform of software, charging solutions, the servicing of vehicles, and financing services.
Last year also brought about the introduction of the new model of the Ford Ranger which has been the European market's most popular pick for the past eight years. The all-new Ranger has been described by Ford as the smartest, most capable, and most versatile Ranger ever with cutting-edge connectivity and vehicle tech. Orders books opened last September and deliveries are expected to begin early this year.
The consecutive years of leading market segments in Europe join Ford's streak of leading the U.S. in sales of its popular F-150 lineup of trucks. The company led the industry in truck sales for the 46th consecutive year moving over 640,000 units.
