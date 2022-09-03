America's Love of Ford Endures as Company Has Killer Sales Month…Again

Ford Motor Company is, you could say, rolling right now. Looking back you could say that lightning struck when they released the electric F-150, but they have maintained a forward surge for U.S. market share in electric and gas-powered vehicles alike.
August sales of 158,000 vehicles placed the legacy automaker atop the heap for America's best-selling brand for the second month in a row. The reopening of order banks for the Mustang Mach E and Ford F-150 Lightning surely helped from a marketing perspective regardless of whether they resulted in actual sales; they got consumers talking.
While the industry overall grew by 4.8% compared to August 2021, Ford blew by that number by increasing sales by 27.3% for the month. An incredible feat when you consider the recent recalls the company has issued.
As long as we are talking streaks, let's add that August was the fifth consecutive month where more than 50% of retail sales were a result of previously placed orders. While not to this degree, this is a common theme given the ongoing issues with parts shortages and supply chain headaches. It's not a huge surprise that electric vehicle sales increased by 307% but, gas-powered vehicles managed a healthy 24.7% gain.
Electric vehicle sales grew exponentially vaulting the company to No. 2 in the U.S. on the strength of the F-150 Lightning being the best-selling electric truck. Ford's F-Series line of hybrid and electric trucks now total 420,969 for the year, making it the country's most popular.
Total hybrid sales hit a Ford record of 7,302 for August, an increase of 9% from August 2021 numbers trailing only industry-leading Toyota in the category. Ford does, however, lead the industry in hybrid truck sales selling 47,091 F-150 and Maverick hybrids thus far in 2022.
Ford Bronco sales contributed to helping Ford brand SUVs sales spike by over 50% from last year to 64,808 for the month.
Sales numbers appear to reflect the strength of the Ford brand and show some resiliency to market conditions such as inflation and increased interest rates. It should be noted that not all automakers report monthly sales in the states.
September will be a busy month for the automaker with the introduction of the next generation Mustang reveal happening on the 14th and the Detroit International Auto Show.
