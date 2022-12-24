Widebody Lamborghini Urus Looks Fast and Goes Like Stink

Another tuned Lamborghini Urus? Well, yes, only this one boasts other work too besides that wide body kit, new wheels, and a few other things.
If you paid attention to the title, then you know that it hides much more power than the stock one under the hood. Roadshow International claims that its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 901 hp (914 ps / 672 kW) and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, and 210 mph (338 kph) flat-out.
As every Lamborghini and/or super crossover enthusiast knows, the acceleration is dealt with in 3.6 seconds in the stock Urus, which will eventually run out of breath at 190 mph (305 kph). The pre-facelifted model has 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque on tap, which is already more than enough for the average Joe.
The extra oomph was achieved via software remapping, custom performance headers, and a new stainless steel exhaust system, the tuner claims. The 15 mm (0.6 in) lowering links is where they drew the line at, in terms of mechanicals.
Visually, the ‘RS Edition’ bundle comprises the fender flares, and new add-ons at the front, sides, and rear. The concave wheels came from the aftermarket world, and so did the tinted windows, including the windshield. The smoked lighting package is part of the makeover, and so is that special exterior color, called the Habiq Blue Pearl.
Roadshow International, which shared the images of this project on their social media last weekend, claims that the interior has a ‘Nipsey’ touch. You might be wondering what that is, but they haven’t released any images of the cockpit at the time of writing, so you can let your imagination run loose. Before you do that, however, you may want to scroll back up and check out the pictures of the exterior in our image gallery.
