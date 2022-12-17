Tuned Lamborghini Urus Looks Like the Super SUV Equivalent of a Cad

Another Lamborghini Urus has fallen victim to the tuning world. It’s a red and black example that lives in South Africa and features numerous modifications that kind of blur the line between nice and OTT.
That bi-tone look is probably a wrap and not an intricate paint job. It combines red as the main color, with more-than-a-few black accents, joined by a body kit that seems to have come directly from Mansory.
Fender flares on all four corners contribute to the aggressive redesign. The Italian super crossover has more pronounced side skirts, new apron, and diffuser that still has cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. The rear wing is bigger than the stock one, and the same goes for the spoiler mounted below the rear windscreen.
Measuring 23 inches in diameter, the V-spoke alloys have a black look, wide lips, and Pirelli tires wrapped around them. They are the work of AL13 Wheels, which is also the Instagram account responsible for sharing the images of this Urus online earlier this week, and they are called the R30-R. The wheels are available in diameters ranging between 18 and 24 inches, with respective widths from 8 to 13 inches, and are priced from $10,600 for the smallest offering, to at least $14,200 for the biggest set.
We couldn’t find any data surrounding its powertrain, which probably means that it hasn’t been upgraded. But that’s alright, as even without any outside intervention, the Lamborghini Urus is more than capable of giving its occupants an adrenaline rush. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine develops 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is a hair faster than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, taking 3.6 seconds, and top speed is rated at 190 mph (305 kph).
