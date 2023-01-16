2024 Lamborghini Urus Getting Its Own EV Mode Thanks to Plug-In Hybrid Tech

2022 was Lamborghini’s last year of non-electrified model launches, and the final product to feature no electrification whatsoever is the Huracan Sterrato all-road supercar. As of this year, they will only introduce partially electrified products, like the Urus PHEV (plug-in hybrid), which was recently spied resting.
Still wearing the trippy vinyl stickers on the entire exterior, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV (name unconfirmed) does have a few visual updates over the S and Performante variants. For one, the headlamps look different, and the hood protrudes more into the bumper, which is also new. The side skirts are less beefy than the ones of the sportier alternative, and the rear bumper is less aggressive. It still has two spoilers out back, and four exhaust tips.
Moreover, the wheels equipping this prototype are rather small, and they were fitted with normal (maybe low-friction) tires, though they may not be the final production version, as the Italian exotic car maker is probably testing different configurations to see which one works best. And if you were wondering whether this is indeed the plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, then all you have to do is look at the left rear quarter panel, and you will see the charging port hidden by camouflage.
In all likelihood, expect more exclusive upholstery and trim on the inside, as well as dedicated load and submenus in the infotainment system and digital dials. The third screen, which is used to control the HVAC system, should remain the same. An additional driving mode, which will allow it to travel on zero emissions for a few miles, will be included too. And if you’re wondering how far it will be able to drive in the all-quiet mode, then you will have to wait for Lamborghini to officially lift the curtain for this model, because it is still unknown.
The same goes for the powertrain too, which should mix the twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. Some say that the Urus PHEV will share it with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and that it will launch with roughly 675 horsepower combined, available via the right pedal. A more powerful version, which will dwarf the rest of the range in terms of output, is said to be in the making too, and that one could boast somewhere around 820 hp, if the latest rumors hold water. Still, don’t forget to take this information with a pinch of salt, as no one who is not directly involved in its development knows for sure.
As we already told you in the intro, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV is due this year, and this has been confirmed multiple times. Chances are it will reach our shores as a 2024 model.
Moreover, the wheels equipping this prototype are rather small, and they were fitted with normal (maybe low-friction) tires, though they may not be the final production version, as the Italian exotic car maker is probably testing different configurations to see which one works best. And if you were wondering whether this is indeed the plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, then all you have to do is look at the left rear quarter panel, and you will see the charging port hidden by camouflage.
In all likelihood, expect more exclusive upholstery and trim on the inside, as well as dedicated load and submenus in the infotainment system and digital dials. The third screen, which is used to control the HVAC system, should remain the same. An additional driving mode, which will allow it to travel on zero emissions for a few miles, will be included too. And if you’re wondering how far it will be able to drive in the all-quiet mode, then you will have to wait for Lamborghini to officially lift the curtain for this model, because it is still unknown.
The same goes for the powertrain too, which should mix the twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. Some say that the Urus PHEV will share it with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and that it will launch with roughly 675 horsepower combined, available via the right pedal. A more powerful version, which will dwarf the rest of the range in terms of output, is said to be in the making too, and that one could boast somewhere around 820 hp, if the latest rumors hold water. Still, don’t forget to take this information with a pinch of salt, as no one who is not directly involved in its development knows for sure.
As we already told you in the intro, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV is due this year, and this has been confirmed multiple times. Chances are it will reach our shores as a 2024 model.