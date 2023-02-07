Custom Suzuki Boulevard S40 Is a Two-Wheeled Reflection of Its Owner’s Personality

If you were to receive this superb one-off as a gift from your significant other, what would your reaction be?
More often than not, the custom bikes we come across are customer commissions built to keep the cash flowing, but this stylish 2017 Suzuki Boulevard S40 has a very different story behind it. Crafted by Ellaspede crew member Steve Barry as a present for his girlfriend, the motorcycle was unveiled on the workshop’s official website yesterday.
Previously, Steve’s beloved rode a well-kept 2012 Triumph Bonneville, which she wouldn’t have ditched if it weren’t for its weight and relatively tall seat. Deciding that lightness and a low seat height were the way to go, the two eventually settled on Suzuki’s single-cylinder baby cruiser as the basis for this side-project. It took Steve longer than he expected, but we’d say the end result was worth the wait.
For starters, Sir Barry got rid of the S40’s original hoops, replacing them with lighter Excel substitutes that measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches out back. The rims are powder-coated and embraced by Shinko 705 tires, their dimensions being 100/90 up north and 150/70 at six o’clock.
In order to mend the donor’s slouched stance, the Australian bike-modding artisan had its forks lowered and rear shocks replaced altogether. Steve also deleted the Boulevard’s factory belt drive setup and installed the chain and sprockets of a Suzuki GS in its stead. Above this whole ordeal sits a shortened subframe and a custom-made rear fender, sporting a Koso taillight and a minimalistic license plate holder at the southernmost tip.
We find a bespoke solo saddle upholstered in tan leather, and the stitching up top depicts a yoga motif symbolizing protection – “something we could all use while riding a motorcycle,” as Steve puts it. His missus is very serious about her yoga sessions, so adding this little detail was a neat touch to reflect a part of her personality.
At the front end, the transformation involved repositioning the stock headlamp and fitting an aftermarket handlebar, which bears the original switchgear, underslung mirrors, and leather grips that match the seat upholstery. You’ll notice LED turn signals from POSH at both poles, and the flanks are adorned by a pair of handmade side covers fabricated in-house.
The powertrain side of things remains relatively unchanged, but the project’s mastermind did attach a custom-built exhaust muffler to the standard pipework. For a healthy dose of extra stopping power up front, he retrofitted a 320 mm (12.6-inch) disc and a four-piston caliper.
Lastly, the creature's paintwork is a mixture of black and orange combined with white pinstripes, while the graphics are references to various things characterizing Steve’s significant other. Eleven is her lucky number, the adorable dog head decal depicts the couple’s treasured four-legged companion, and the phrase “Om Shanti” is once again related to yoga, simply meaning peace.
Previously, Steve’s beloved rode a well-kept 2012 Triumph Bonneville, which she wouldn’t have ditched if it weren’t for its weight and relatively tall seat. Deciding that lightness and a low seat height were the way to go, the two eventually settled on Suzuki’s single-cylinder baby cruiser as the basis for this side-project. It took Steve longer than he expected, but we’d say the end result was worth the wait.
For starters, Sir Barry got rid of the S40’s original hoops, replacing them with lighter Excel substitutes that measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches out back. The rims are powder-coated and embraced by Shinko 705 tires, their dimensions being 100/90 up north and 150/70 at six o’clock.
In order to mend the donor’s slouched stance, the Australian bike-modding artisan had its forks lowered and rear shocks replaced altogether. Steve also deleted the Boulevard’s factory belt drive setup and installed the chain and sprockets of a Suzuki GS in its stead. Above this whole ordeal sits a shortened subframe and a custom-made rear fender, sporting a Koso taillight and a minimalistic license plate holder at the southernmost tip.
We find a bespoke solo saddle upholstered in tan leather, and the stitching up top depicts a yoga motif symbolizing protection – “something we could all use while riding a motorcycle,” as Steve puts it. His missus is very serious about her yoga sessions, so adding this little detail was a neat touch to reflect a part of her personality.
At the front end, the transformation involved repositioning the stock headlamp and fitting an aftermarket handlebar, which bears the original switchgear, underslung mirrors, and leather grips that match the seat upholstery. You’ll notice LED turn signals from POSH at both poles, and the flanks are adorned by a pair of handmade side covers fabricated in-house.
The powertrain side of things remains relatively unchanged, but the project’s mastermind did attach a custom-built exhaust muffler to the standard pipework. For a healthy dose of extra stopping power up front, he retrofitted a 320 mm (12.6-inch) disc and a four-piston caliper.
Lastly, the creature's paintwork is a mixture of black and orange combined with white pinstripes, while the graphics are references to various things characterizing Steve’s significant other. Eleven is her lucky number, the adorable dog head decal depicts the couple’s treasured four-legged companion, and the phrase “Om Shanti” is once again related to yoga, simply meaning peace.