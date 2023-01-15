Artist Infuses Yamaha-Based Cruiser Concept With Sleek and Modern Traits

Before you grab your phone and search for this model, I'd like to point out that what we're looking at is nothing more than a rendering. Nonetheless, it still features elements worth talking about, some Yamaha, some not so much. Who knows, it might even serve as inspiration for the famed manufacturer to apply to future designs. Or, if not, maybe a Yamaha enthusiast will be taken aback enough to make this dream a reality.
If the name Burov Design rings a bell, it might be because we have featured their work here on autoevolution, in particular, a modern take on a Ford GT40 and the Type C. Given that we're talking about a two-wheeler, this Moscow-based artist had to take a different approach than with a typical four-wheeler we're used to seeing from him. Let's dive in, shall we?
When it comes to motorcycles and even audio equipment, everybody knows Yamaha. It's one of the Japanese Big Four, alongside Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki. The brand has helped define what a cruiser is with models such as the V-Max, which, by the way, was discontinued after 2020. However, cruisers are generally meant for an older audience, and the company didn't have any incentive to come up with a modern-styled cruiser or go even further with a futuristic design.
LED. It reminded me of another Big Four brand, Suzuki - specifically, it looks a bit like the lights you'd find on a Suzuki Intruder 1800. Actually, if you put them side by side, you'll discover that more of their elements are similar.
For instance, there's the rounded body shape sweeping from the front to the rear of the bike. All components are perfectly aligned to form the curve, further showcased by the vehicle's paint. By contrasting the metallic orange with the black engine block, we can see how the curve runs from the headlight's tip to the tail's end.
The tail hugs the back wheel the same way as in the Intruder, although it's cut short and equipped with a relatively small LED stoplight. The plates are on the motorcycle's left side, like on many Harleys. I can't help but wonder how the bike would've looked with "floating" license plates, just like the ones you'd find on a Ducati Diavel. It seems to me like the creator of this concept wanted to keep things minimal and hide possible composite elements.
digital display is a simple solution, as current technology blends all the necessary functionalities.
One way the artist makes this motorcycle concept stand out is the cross handlebars. They also provide plenty of space to attach other accessories. The grips, mirrors, and levers look like what you'd find on a conventional motorbike. On the bike's side, you'll notice that the exhaust pipes are styled similarly to typical cruiser motorcycles and painted in black, just like the other components.
The massive wheels give this concept a rather imposing look and are connected to Brembo disc brakes for top-of-the-line stopping power. As for suspension, an inverted fork with a laid-back angle is visible, but we can't see the rear suspension; it's probably a mono-shock hidden underneath the bike's guts.
In the end, does it even matter where the artist got their inspiration for this cruiser? Whether it's Yamaha, Suzuki, or any other brand, Burov Design wanted to contribute with a fresh design. Sure, some elements might need a bit of tinkering for real-life application, but this project can serve as a basis for a modern cruiser, possibly for Yamaha.
If the name Burov Design rings a bell, it might be because we have featured their work here on autoevolution, in particular, a modern take on a Ford GT40 and the Type C. Given that we're talking about a two-wheeler, this Moscow-based artist had to take a different approach than with a typical four-wheeler we're used to seeing from him. Let's dive in, shall we?
When it comes to motorcycles and even audio equipment, everybody knows Yamaha. It's one of the Japanese Big Four, alongside Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki. The brand has helped define what a cruiser is with models such as the V-Max, which, by the way, was discontinued after 2020. However, cruisers are generally meant for an older audience, and the company didn't have any incentive to come up with a modern-styled cruiser or go even further with a futuristic design.
LED. It reminded me of another Big Four brand, Suzuki - specifically, it looks a bit like the lights you'd find on a Suzuki Intruder 1800. Actually, if you put them side by side, you'll discover that more of their elements are similar.
For instance, there's the rounded body shape sweeping from the front to the rear of the bike. All components are perfectly aligned to form the curve, further showcased by the vehicle's paint. By contrasting the metallic orange with the black engine block, we can see how the curve runs from the headlight's tip to the tail's end.
The tail hugs the back wheel the same way as in the Intruder, although it's cut short and equipped with a relatively small LED stoplight. The plates are on the motorcycle's left side, like on many Harleys. I can't help but wonder how the bike would've looked with "floating" license plates, just like the ones you'd find on a Ducati Diavel. It seems to me like the creator of this concept wanted to keep things minimal and hide possible composite elements.
digital display is a simple solution, as current technology blends all the necessary functionalities.
One way the artist makes this motorcycle concept stand out is the cross handlebars. They also provide plenty of space to attach other accessories. The grips, mirrors, and levers look like what you'd find on a conventional motorbike. On the bike's side, you'll notice that the exhaust pipes are styled similarly to typical cruiser motorcycles and painted in black, just like the other components.
The massive wheels give this concept a rather imposing look and are connected to Brembo disc brakes for top-of-the-line stopping power. As for suspension, an inverted fork with a laid-back angle is visible, but we can't see the rear suspension; it's probably a mono-shock hidden underneath the bike's guts.
In the end, does it even matter where the artist got their inspiration for this cruiser? Whether it's Yamaha, Suzuki, or any other brand, Burov Design wanted to contribute with a fresh design. Sure, some elements might need a bit of tinkering for real-life application, but this project can serve as a basis for a modern cruiser, possibly for Yamaha.