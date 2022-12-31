Here's an In-Depth Look at Porsche's New, Safer, and Brighter LED Headlight Technology

The German manufacturer claims the new LED main headlights with HD matrix beam offer high-resolution light distribution up to twice as bright as previous systems. The core element of this technology is a new chip – it combines more than 16,000 individually controllable micro-LEDs in a space the size of a thumbnail. Two chips are used for each headlight, so a total of four per vehicle.
Before we go any further into detail, I'd like to clarify some terms so that everyone can understand what I'm talking about. LED modules are self-contained devices that house a chain of LED emitters. They're used in various ways, but they're an especially good solution for lighting up anything challenging to reach with lamps, traditional bulbs, or tubing. The term "matrix" refers to modules containing rows of LEDs that are typically suitable for surfaces.
The new Porsche headlight is an ensemble of elements. Besides the four-point daytime driving lights and static cornering lights, it features two new HD matrix modules, two bi-functional modules for courtesy lighting, and the auxiliary high beam. These four light sources are arranged in a four-point design, respecting the brand's characteristics. By comparison, the company's previous top headlight had a central matrix module in 84-pixel technology and four courtesy modules.
Here's how Porsche broke ground with its new technology – for the first time, the brand's headlight graphics of the daytime running lights can be seen at night, with both high and low beams. The company describes it as "the world's first high-resolution LED matrix light."
Creating this ensemble was no easy feat – Porsche used pre-design simulations to determine which overall system design would best meet all requirements. The brand even gathered customers' insights and submitted more than 25 patents in the development process of the innovative technology.
The two lower light units represent the heart of the new HD matrix technology. Each comes with an identical LED array with an integrated LED driver that generates an unprecedented luminous flux in an area of only 12.8 millimeters (0.5 inches) by 3.2 millimeters (0.12 inches).
The system's controller is similar to a powerful graphics card – it's engineered to activate and control the brightness of each of the 16,384 individual light-emitting diodes per LED array in 1,024 steps. The two HD modules are fitted with different lenses, each with specifically ground optical glass.
There's a total of 32,768 individually controllable pixels per headlight, but only the required light is generated – it's known as active matrix light generation. Light can be distributed in any way in the 40-degree horizontal and 10-degree vertical area.
But enough about technical details – let's see how this technology is applied in real life and how it enhances the driver's safety and comfort through various optimized and new functions.
If the system doesn't detect any vehicles around, the automatic high beam activates, the HD matrix modules switch from dipped beam to high beam, and the auxiliary high beam of the upper bi-functional modules is automatically switched on. This allows for increased performance – over 600 meters if the road is illuminated.
Lane illumination is another important function of the system. It essentially acts as a light carpet for the vehicle's lane. This helps make the road markings brighter and easier to spot by the driver. If you want to switch to another lane and pass the road marking, the light carpet widens to cover both lanes and illuminates the new lane once the change is done. The feature is activated solely on motorways or similar roads.
Construction zones represent a risk for drivers – Porsche addresses this issue with another helpful functionality. When it detects one, it reduces the light carpet to the same width as the car (mirrors included). The visual support assists drivers in adopting the appropriate lane position, especially if it's narrow.
Next up, we have the adaptive motorway high beam. On high-speed roads, the system distributes lights according to the conditions; illumination is cut off with a soft transition toward the median strip.
HD matrix modules project two headlight graphics in a four-point design, which sweep horizontally on the surfaces it encounters. The animation is in reverse order when you unlock the car and open the driver's door.
