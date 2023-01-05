Cake's New Aik E-Bike Is a Pedal-Assisted Workhorse Boasting Massive 224 Miles of Range

As the name of the series suggests, the Aik is designed to be a solution for working professionals who rely on two-wheeled transportation for their livelihood. Furthermore, it can serve as an excellent tool for commercial use, as businesses can improve efficiency and reduce maintenance and fuel costs. That being said, this e-bike can also be a good choice for daily personal use, especially if you need to carry stuff around.
Perhaps calling the Aik an e-bike is an understatement, as Cake is blurring the line between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle. Yes, it does have pedals, but its capabilities can be easily compared to those of an electric motorcycle.
It doesn't take more than a glance to identify Cake's Swedish styling in the Aik. Cake's expertise in creating high-performance electric motorcycles was used to develop the two-wheeler. It resembles the company's models, such as the Makka, with a simple, aesthetically-pleasing design. This is Cake's first EV with pedals, so it's safe to say that the Aik is creating a league of its own.
This small yet significant detail opens many new opportunities for how the Aik can be used. For instance, it doesn't require any special license to operate, filling the existing gap in the :work series. Moreover, it provides access to networks of bike lanes and paths, ones you can't use with a motorcycle or car.
Even the vehicle's name reflects its performance. All Cake names derive from Gotland, Sweden's largest island. Aik comes from the local ancient language "Gutniska" and signifies "big and heavy load,"
Comfort is essential to any riding experience, especially if you ride a two-wheeler at work. Cake designed the Aik to fit all types of riders, as it features adjustments for the seat post, handlebar position, and grips.
The core of the Aik is its battery or batteries. Each 14.5 Ah, 750 Wh battery provides the bike with 74.5 miles (120 km) range. Depending on how much distance you'd like to cover, you can add up to three batteries. That means you'll be able to ride up to 224 miles (360 km) with all three. Juicing up the battery will take around two hours till 80%, and one more hour for a full charge.
For instance, you can connect temperature-controlled food boxes, tools, and other equipment.
The battery is connected to a 200W mid-drive motor, which uses a belt drive to set you in motion. An Enviolo Extreme automatic gearbox is housed in the rear wheel hub. Don't expect a very speedy experience - the motor can output 100 Nm (74 ft-lbs.) of torque, and assistance is limited to 16 mph (25 kph). Still, it'll undoubtedly prove helpful when carrying bulky loads.
You can pedal as fast as you want without assistance. This EV slows down using Tektro hydraulic brakes with 203 mm front and back discs. The impact is absorbed through the 20-inch fat bicycle tires, as the Aik features rigid suspension.
Other notable features of the Aik are integrated battery and bike locks, a GPS alarm and tracking system, and an anti-theft seat clamp. You'll also discover a TFT dashboard that displays information about your journey. You can also select between riding modes: Reach, Efficiency, Power, and Walk Assist.
The Aik is now available for pre-order on Cake's website, and shipping is expected to begin in May this year.
