This 4-in-1 Device Isn’t Only a Jump Starter But Also a Tire Inflator And a Power Bank

Many drivers out there found out the hard way that things like air pumps and jump starters are must-have accessories for a car owner. These aren’t the kind of gadgets that you use every day, but when you need them, they’d better be around.
A company called Lenercom has turned to Kickstarter to secure the necessary funding for a project they claim brings all these essential tools into one very small and super-portable package.
Their 4-in-1 device is therefore not only a jump starter but also an air pump, a power bank, and a flashlight.
As you can see in the photos in the gallery, the Lenercom PM4-12 looks pretty sleek, and its specifications seem to make it appropriate for the typical jobs a driver would need to carry occasionally.
For example, it can pump up around 4 tires from empty to full if the battery is charged, though we’re not getting any information on how long the whole process takes. I previously used a battery-powered electronic tire inflator for two of my car’s tires, and the whole thing took some 15 minutes because, you know, these things are slow (or at least, not as fast as a professional compressor you typically find at a service).
However, Lenercom says its device is always ready for the job, delivering a maximum of 1500A on a full charge. This means it should be able to jump-start most vehicles out there, with the company estimating that it should also work on a 7.0-liter (427 ci) petrol engine.
With built-in short-circuit and overcharge protection, Lenercom’s device should be able to work in temperatures that go as low as -20 degrees Celsius (for our American friends, this means about -4 degrees Fahrenheit).
As far as the power bank part goes, the device packs a 12,000 mAh battery, and this should be enough to fully charge your smartphone. For example, the battery inside an iPhone 14 Pro Max is a 4,323 mAh unit, so the device should be able to provide close to three full charges.
And when it comes to charging the 4-in-1 device itself, Lenercom says it specifically integrated 18W fast charging, just to make sure the process doesn’t take too long. On average, the device should be ready to go with a full battery in approximately 6 hours.
Currently listed for crowdfunding support on Kickstarter, Lenercom’s PM4-12 can be yours today for $109 if you secure the launch day special package (which also includes an inflator tube, inflator adapters, a car battery clip, and a USB cable).
The product has already reached the funding target, so if everything goes right in the production stage, it should start shipping to customers who supported the Kickstarter campaign at some point in March.
