Meet rae, the Personal, Pocket-Size Robot Developed to Assist You in Your Everyday Life

Luxonis recently launched rae, its first fully-formed and high-powered, personal robot. It was developed to assist users in their everyday life and make robotics accessible for everyone, not just the tech-savvy.
For those unfamiliar with the company, Luxonis is based in Colorado and specializes in computer vision tech and embedded machine learning. Its rae personal robot is described as a user-friendly, pocket-sized gadget that measures just 4.75” x 4.75” x 1.30” (120 mm x 120 mm x 32 mm). It tips the scales at 14 oz (400 g).
What Luxonis aims to accomplish with rae, which stands for Robotics Access for Everyone, is to offer a small, versatile, intuitive, and cutting-edge personal robot that can be used by anyone, regardless of age or skill level. As explained by Brandon Gilles, the company’s CEO, a longstanding truth about robotics is that the barrier to entry sometimes feels impossibly high. That is why rae aims to “demonstrate the kinds of positive impacts robotics can bring to all people's lives, whether it's as simple as helping you find your keys, talking with your friend who uses American sign language, or playing with your kids”.
The pocket-size robot boasts AI (artificial intelligence), computer vision, and machine learning. It has a 4K OAK front camera, 2x stereo cameras (plus two more in the back), an LCD display, and is loaded with sensors. rae offers object tracking, motion estimation, corner detection, motion zooming, and has the ability to map and navigate through unknown environments, to name just a few of its many features.
“More capable than Amazon’s million-dollar warehouse robots”, as claimed by its developer, rae includes a full suite of software that allows you to enjoy its countless skills right out of the box. The robot offers games like “follow me” and “hide and seek”, it can be used to scan QR codes and barcodes, to read license plates, it can interpret sign language, find objects, record in time-lapse, and so much more. The mobile app included with rae allows you to control all its functions.
With rae being open-source, you can always add more functionalities to it. You can also equip it with your own custom hardware and accessories.
All the aforementioned and much more are available at a very budget-friendly price, with rae starting at just $399. The robot is now live on Kickstarter and has already been fully funded, although there’s almost a month left in the campaign. The estimated delivery date is June 2023.
