Someone Has Created Just the Smartest Wireless Phone Charger You’ll Ever Find

Let’s be honest about it: there are so many car phone chargers out there that choosing one is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe at first.
Prices go from just a couple of bucks to hundreds of dollars, all based on the feature lineup, the materials they’re built from, and the phone compatibility.
Someone on Kickstarter, however, claims they invented the most advanced phone charger you’ll ever need in your car. Called QROV, this wireless phone charger sports impressive compatibility.
It can provide extra juice to the most common devices out there, including not only iPhones, but also Android devices and even AirPods. That’s right, you can even charge your AirPods by simply attaching the case to the wireless mount.
As far as Apple users are concerned, MagSafe is also supported, so you can also charge the latest-generation iPhones, while they securely stay in place on the dashboard.
And this isn’t all.
QROV also comes with a dedicated mobile companion app whose purpose is to enhance the charging process and make it faster and more efficient. The way it does this is quite simple: it closes the running app (in order to reduce the current power consumption) and clears the cache and the memory to optimize the usage.
Needless to say, the app is only available for Android devices, and it acts as a system optimization tool, similar to other solutions already available on the Google Play Store.
Just like the rest of the car phone chargers, QROV comes with multiple installation modes, but the one most people will probably use is based on a small clip to attach the mount to the air vent. The power comes through a USB-C port.
Posted on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, QROV has already reached its funding target. The shipping should start at some point in January, with a $59 donation securing the early bird discount for one charger.
