This Car Charger Lets You Control Google Maps Using Nothing But Voice Commands

Voice commands have been around for while behind the wheel, as they come not only as a factory-installed tech in some cars but also as part of the mobile experience on Android and iOS. 8 photos



The device, which also comes with two 3.4A USB ports for charging your devices, can work with both iPhones and Android devices and support all kinds of voice commands that are already part of your assistant’s feature lineup, including setting up navigation, making phone calls, or playing the music.



How it works is pretty simple. VC100 connects to the digital assistant running on your phone, be it Siri or Google Assistant, and then instructs it to do something according to your voice command.



Why not use your phone directly and sticking with this charger? That was my first question too.



The company that invented this charger explains that it comes in handy especially when the phone is not in a place where it could accurately determine what you’re saying.



Furthermore, the VC100 comes with built-in noise cancellation to hear you even when listening to music, as well as far-field voice recognition to work from up to 5 meters. It also offers offline voice commands, two USB chargers, and support for connecting to your FM radio for turning your car stereo into a speaker without the need for Bluetooth.



There’s no companion app that must be installed on the mobile device, so you just plug in the charger into the power socket of your car and start using it.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.