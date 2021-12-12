This Wireless Car Charger Integrates a Bluetooth Earbud, Its Own Battery

This makes sense for many reasons, as it keeps the phone at an easy-to-reach distance pretty much all the time. Sure, the mobile device shouldn’t be used while driving, but people who use the likes of Google Maps or Spotify need to see their screens effortlessly.
We live in a wireless era, so most phones, at least those in the mid-range and high-end categories, already come with support for wireless charging. As a result, the market of wireless chargers has also flourished, with more and more companies trying to provide drivers with all kinds of innovative features behind the wheel.
Enter NAMISEN.
First and foremost, let’s have a look at its design. As you can see in the photos in this article, the phone holder doesn’t look much different from other competing products.
It can be easily installed in the air vent, coming with a dedicated cradle to securely hold the mobile device, and according to the parent company, it can work with phones under 7 inches.
In other words, it supports the majority of phones out there, including the latest-generation iPhones (the iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch display, so it should feel at home in this holder).
But while the design of this product isn’t necessarily impressive, the feature lineup should easily catch the attention of someone who’s in the market for such a product.
Because a power source is obviously a must-have for this feature, the parent company has also equipped its phone holder with a battery of its own. So even if you turn off the engine, the holder still opens automatically to let you remove the phone – of course, the wireless charging no longer works.
And speaking of wireless charging, this product supports 15W speeds, and this is decent enough for the majority of people out there anyway.
But the piece de resistance is the integrated earbud. That’s right, this phone holder comes with a Bluetooth 5.1 earbud that automatically pops out whenever you receive a phone call. You can therefore remove the earbud and use it while driving, thus maintaining the privacy of the call, especially if other people are traveling with you in the car.
Once you put the earbud back in the phone holder, the call automatically hangs up. Of course, the earbud comes with its very own integrated battery, and the parent company says it should allow for 240 minutes of calling per charge.
You can, therefore, just pair your phone with the holder and then use the earbud to manage your calls effortlessly behind the wheel.
The new NAMISEN phone holder is currently seeking crowdfunding support on Kickstarter, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see if these innovative features can convince netizens out there to back this project. The device is getting close to reaching 50 percent of its funding goal, with 27 days left to go until the campaign comes to an end.
