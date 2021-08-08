This Car Phone Holder Is Also an Air Freshener and Fidget Spinner

There are plenty of car phone holders out there, and many of them use a pretty similar approach: they sport a built-in magnet, and thanks to a metallic plate that can be attached to any phone, they can keep the device in place and allow for an easy installation in pretty much any car out there.
But this new holder known as “Number Zero” comes with a different approach, as it is supposed not only to keep a mobile phone in place while driving but also to offer other gimmicks that you don’t normally expect from such a product.
First and foremost, let’s discuss the phone holder part. Like many other similar phone holders on the market, Number Zero integrates an ultra-strong magnet that can securely keep in place not just one iPhone or two, but more than 10 of them.
At least, that’s what the parent company promises, though we’ll obviously have to try this out yourselves to figure out how strong that magnet really is.
With a design that allows for an easy installation in the air vent, Number Zero can also play the role of a car diffuser. There’s a small sponge inside, and you can use any scent you want. A few drops are said to be enough, and given the phone holder must be installed in an air vent, it’s as effective as possible.
Then, Number Zero can rotate to display some pretty cool animations on your dashboard, so even if you don’t attach your phone, everything still looks quite stylish. You can also create your own drawings and then put them into the holder for various animations.
And last but not least, Number Zero is also a fidget spinner, as you can detach the clip and simply get rid of stress by simply rotating it in your hand just like a traditional toy. The idea isn't necessarily new, as others have also created phone holders that could double as a fidget spinner, but this time, we're actually getting an all-in-one product that does so much more.
This phone holder is projected to go live on Indiegogo rather sooner than later, so in the meantime, check out the videos below to see it in action.
