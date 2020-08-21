This Simple Gadget Keeps Your Phone in the Safest Spot in Your Car

Lumma Gives Audi RS Q8 A Fierce Body Kit and Some Extra Ponies

There are thousands of car phone holders out there, and they’re generally available from as low as $1 on the likes of eBay and AliExpress. 5 photos



This time, what we have here is what’s being described as “a proper car phone holder,” as the inventor explains that “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”



Leaving aside the marketing baloney, this simple phone holder does look pretty cool, as it’s made from a scratch-resistant material that can securely keep your mobile device in place. Furthermore, it uses springs with 360 degrees rotation, and it’s compatible with all mobile phones with a width between 61mm and 75mm.



According to the early info published today, it’s compatible with the majority of sun visors, and the phone can be installed both in portrait and landscape modes.



Why is the car sun visor the safest spot for your phone? The inventor of this device, who has recently posted it on



“If you have to use your phone while you are driving, GPS for example, make sure you keep your eyes on the road as well as the perception of your side view,” they say.



Needless to say, it remains to be seen if there’s something truly special about this new phone holder, as there are tons of similar products out there. At first glance, what seems to set it apart from the rest of the devices on the market is the premium build quality, but more information will be shared when the Indiegogo fundraising goes live in the coming days. But every once in a while, somebody comes up with a new idea which they claim is better than others, simply because it makes it more convenient to see the phone while driving.This time, what we have here is what’s being described as “a proper car phone holder,” as the inventor explains that “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”Leaving aside the marketing baloney, this simple phone holder does look pretty cool, as it’s made from a scratch-resistant material that can securely keep your mobile device in place. Furthermore, it uses springs with 360 degrees rotation, and it’s compatible with all mobile phones with a width between 61mm and 75mm.According to the early info published today, it’s compatible with the majority of sun visors, and the phone can be installed both in portrait and landscape modes.Why is the car sun visor the safest spot for your phone? The inventor of this device, who has recently posted it on Indiegogo , with the fundraising campaign to kick off soon, says it’s all because you don’t have to look specifically at the phone to see the screen.“If you have to use your phone while you are driving, GPS for example, make sure you keep your eyes on the road as well as the perception of your side view,” they say.Needless to say, it remains to be seen if there’s something truly special about this new phone holder, as there are tons of similar products out there. At first glance, what seems to set it apart from the rest of the devices on the market is the premium build quality, but more information will be shared when the Indiegogo fundraising goes live in the coming days.