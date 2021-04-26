Someone Has Created a Car Air Freshener That’s Also a Fidget Toy

5 Ford Focus Roof Opened like a Tin Can by Air Freshener Explosion

There are maybe tens of thousands of car air fresheners out there and some of them don’t cost more than a dollar because after all, all they do is you know, smell good. 8 photos



Called Fidget Moire, this little device (because that’s exactly what it is, a device) combines barrier-grid animations with aromatherapy. Certainly, that sounds complicated, so in plain English, it’s a cool little



When you’re not holding it in hand to put the wheel in motion, the air in your car vent can double as the propelling power that turns the whole thing into a fan, therefore creating the animation we’ve told you about earlier.



“The internal mechanical structure works like a sophisticated reducer, transmitting the rotation power through three-stage reducer, generating slow and smooth rotation of the front picture. A aromatherapy block can be installed into the carbine of Fidget Moire. The fan structure of the driving wheel drives the air through the aromatherapy block releasing the nature fragrance to make people calm and relaxing,” the inventor of the device explains.



As said, this is not only a fidget toy, so you can play with it in your hand, but also an air freshener that you can also install in your car vent with a dedicated clamp. The fragrance comes from the International Flavors and Flagrances Inc.



The good news is the project is close to reaching its funding goal, but the bad news is that this air freshener/fidget toy doesn’t come cheap. The base perk that includes one Fidget Moire, one vent clip, and two aromatherapy tablets is available for $29.



