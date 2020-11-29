Apple Wants to Reinvent the Wheel, Build a Car Phone Holder Like All the Others

Foxlen Superyacht Lives by the “Big Things Come in Small Packages” Principle

If you’re a tech watcher, you probably know that Apple’s marketing power is insane, and this company can sell pretty much everything at a premium price. 7 photos



And now



Describing a technology called “system for holding devices in a passenger vehicle,” the



While the name of this invention makes it sound like a new-generation device, it really isn’t, and what Apple has described here is just a regular car phone holder using magnets to keep the device in place and coming with a dedicated cable port to allow for wireless charging.



That’s right, it’s a typical car phone holder with wireless charging, pretty much like the other thousands that are already available online and which don’t cost more than $10 on the likes of eBay and AliExpress.



The abstract section of the patent provides a closer look at the technology Apple has “envisioned”:



“A system for securing a user device in a vehicle includes a magnet and an attraction plate. One of the magnet or attraction plate is mechanically coupled to the vehicle, and the other of the magnet or the attraction plate is mechanically coupled to the user device. The magnet is selectively activated to hold the attraction plate and, thereby, secure the user device to the vehicle.”



