Apple Continues the Google Maps Offensive with Transit Directions Expansion

We’ve known for a while that Apple wants to transform Apple Maps into a fully-featured alternative to Google Maps, but nobody can deny this plan is actually rolling out at a terribly slow pace.
On the other hand, the Cupertino-based tech giant clearly looks into every step thoroughly, possibly in an attempt to refine the quality of each update and make sure everything is working exactly as planned.
This week, for example, Apple Maps has officially been updated with support for transit directions in Austria, and users in Vienna seem to be the ones to benefit the most from this new feature. And it’s all because some Austrian cities didn’t get the transit routes support, so there’s a chance Apple has embraced a gradual rollout for the country and the same feature would go live for more local users over the next few weeks.
U-Bahn and S-Bahn train lines are both supported by Apple’s new update, according to reports, and the refreshed Maps experience announced earlier this year is also going live in more cities, it seems.
These updates obviously make Apple Maps the go-to app for more iPhone users, but on the other hand, it’s not a secret Apple still has a long way to go before it can actually challenge Google Maps’ leading position in this part of the market.
Google Maps already offers transit directions in the majority of large cities across the world, whereas Apple progresses slowly and needs more time before releasing similar capabilities for Apple Maps, especially in Europe.
The Apple Maps overhaul that went live in early 2020 brings plenty of new capabilities, including for drivers who typically connect their iPhones to head units to run CarPlay. Apple Maps now displays traffic light and stop sign information along your route, though in pure Apple fashion, this update isn’t available in all European countries as the company sticks with its painfully-slow gradual rollout.
