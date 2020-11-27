Apple Invents a Smart Window Tinting System for Cars Because It’s 2020 Already

Back in the days when we were kids, most of us imagined 2020 with flying cars, drones all over the place, and robots doing everything for us, while we were only supposed to sit on a sofa watching TV all day.
Well, we’re not quite there yet, and 2020 had different plans for us, but this doesn’t necessarily mean companies out there aren’t working to make cars more advanced with new-gen tech. And Apple is one of them, with many believing the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has become so committed to vehicle technology specifically because it wants to use it on the nobody-knows-when-it's-coming Apple Car.
Apple has therefore been hard at work on developing new car features, including an intelligent window tinting system that would further help block sunlight and boast passenger privacy.
One such patent is called “Devices with guest-host liquid crystal modulators,” and it describes a technology supposed to block different types of light with the help of multiple layers implemented for various purposes. As per one report, such a system would allow different levels of intensity, thus making it possible for the window tinting to adjust according to changing conditions.
Then, Apple has also patented what it calls a “System and method for dynamic privacy and window tinting,” which this time makes it possible for users to actually control the level of tinting. This way, Apple envisions a more high-tech implementation that could rely on data from a series of sensors, such as ambient light and temperature, to determine if the tinting level needs to be adjusted or not.
Most likely, Apple has also considered a smart implementation with remote access from a smartphone too, thus letting users control the settings of their windows with nothing more than an iPhone.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind these are just patents for now, but on the other hand, they do confirm Apple has become super-committed to the automotive industry lately. If this is supposed to eventually pave the way for an Apple Car is something that remains to be seen.
Apple has therefore been hard at work on developing new car features, including an intelligent window tinting system that would further help block sunlight and boast passenger privacy.
One such patent is called “Devices with guest-host liquid crystal modulators,” and it describes a technology supposed to block different types of light with the help of multiple layers implemented for various purposes. As per one report, such a system would allow different levels of intensity, thus making it possible for the window tinting to adjust according to changing conditions.
Then, Apple has also patented what it calls a “System and method for dynamic privacy and window tinting,” which this time makes it possible for users to actually control the level of tinting. This way, Apple envisions a more high-tech implementation that could rely on data from a series of sensors, such as ambient light and temperature, to determine if the tinting level needs to be adjusted or not.
Most likely, Apple has also considered a smart implementation with remote access from a smartphone too, thus letting users control the settings of their windows with nothing more than an iPhone.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind these are just patents for now, but on the other hand, they do confirm Apple has become super-committed to the automotive industry lately. If this is supposed to eventually pave the way for an Apple Car is something that remains to be seen.