Samsung Gets Government Approval To Test Self-Driving Cars, This Looks Familiar

Samsung
will test prototypes of self-driving cars
on public roads in South Korea. The approval was granted by the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and it has been given to Samsung Electronics. The business wants to develop a hardware and software package that will enable vehicles to drive themselves.
The kit involves sensors, computer modules, artificial intelligence, and deep-learning technologies. The latter two are meant to work together to “learn” how to drive even in challenging weather.
According to the Korea Herald
, Samsung is one of 20 companies in its native country that have requested the government’s approval to test its driverless technology on public roads.
The first of them is Hyundai Motor Company
, which will be the supplier of automobiles that will be modified to be employed in these tests.
Hyundai received its local government’s approval to test autonomous cars on public roads back in February 2016. Since then, it has developed its prototypes from lessons learned on the road, and Samsung is expected to benefit from this knowledge.
Unlike other countries, South Korea wants to ease regulations on self-driving cars to allow the industry to grow. Instead of excessive regulations, the state is attempting a simple approach, which is meant to favor tests on its streets.
Automakers are allowed to make vehicles without steering wheels and pedals if they are designed for driverless operation, and a single operator is sufficient in these vehicles instead of two people, as it may happen in other countries.
Nobody has pictures of the vehicles that will be employed by Samsung on public roads for self-driving tests. It is unclear, at this moment, when we will learn more about what models will be used in these trials.
If the report from Korea has accurate information, a fleet of late model Hyundais could be employed (Ioniq included).
At this point, we should note that Samsung’s rivals at Apple
already have the permission to test autonomous cars on public roads
, which should bring us an exciting battle
in a few years’ time.