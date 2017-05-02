autoevolution

Samsung Gets Government Approval To Test Self-Driving Cars, This Looks Familiar

 
2 May 2017, 13:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Samsung will test prototypes of self-driving cars on public roads in South Korea. The approval was granted by the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and it has been given to Samsung Electronics. The business wants to develop a hardware and software package that will enable vehicles to drive themselves.
The kit involves sensors, computer modules, artificial intelligence, and deep-learning technologies. The latter two are meant to work together to “learn” how to drive even in challenging weather.

According to the Korea Herald, Samsung is one of 20 companies in its native country that have requested the government’s approval to test its driverless technology on public roads.

The first of them is Hyundai Motor Company, which will be the supplier of automobiles that will be modified to be employed in these tests.

Hyundai received its local government’s approval to test autonomous cars on public roads back in February 2016. Since then, it has developed its prototypes from lessons learned on the road, and Samsung is expected to benefit from this knowledge.

Unlike other countries, South Korea wants to ease regulations on self-driving cars to allow the industry to grow. Instead of excessive regulations, the state is attempting a simple approach, which is meant to favor tests on its streets.

Automakers are allowed to make vehicles without steering wheels and pedals if they are designed for driverless operation, and a single operator is sufficient in these vehicles instead of two people, as it may happen in other countries.

Nobody has pictures of the vehicles that will be employed by Samsung on public roads for self-driving tests. It is unclear, at this moment, when we will learn more about what models will be used in these trials.

If the report from Korea has accurate information, a fleet of late model Hyundais could be employed (Ioniq included).

At this point, we should note that Samsung’s rivals at Apple already have the permission to test autonomous cars on public roads, which should bring us an exciting battle in a few years’ time.
Samsung self-driving cars autonomous cars driverless cars Google apple car autonomous
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77