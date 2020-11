Apple’s Car Is Still in Doubt But the Firm Still Built a Next-Gen Climate System

And the way the company wants to conquer this side of the industry doesn’t necessarily come down to an Apple Car but to next-generation systems that could be used by other manufacturers.Apple has recently been granted a patent for a so-called “climate control system with slit-vent fluid delivery,” which would technically get rid of the classic vents and instead use just one unit that would help cool the entire car.The new a la Tesla system is described in a patent filed in May 2017 and approved in late August this year, with Apple explaining the built-in vents would still be adjustable to direct the flow according to your needs.“A climate control system includes a fluid delivery module. The fluid delivery module includes a housing defining a fluid flow path between an inlet and an outlet with the outlet having an elongated, slit-like shape and is not visible within a sight line of a user. The fluid delivery module further includes a fluidic control device disposed within the housing between the inlet and the outlet and movable to vary a direction of the fluid flow path within the housing,” the abstract section of the patent reads.Of course, a patent is by no means a confirmation that certain technology is ready to enter mass production, but on the other hand, it’s still an indication as to what directions a company is planning to embrace in a specific industry.For Apple, the electric car project, which is codenamed Titan, seems to remain a long-term priority, with more evidence discovered lately suggesting the Cupertino company is looking into self-driving software and deep integration with its device portfolio.