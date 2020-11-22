Apple’s Car Is Still in Doubt But the Firm Still Built a Next-Gen Climate System

Apple has provided very little information about its highly anticipated car, and while this project is still uncertain at this point, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is definitely planning to invest heavily in the automotive market.
And the way the company wants to conquer this side of the industry doesn’t necessarily come down to an Apple Car but to next-generation systems that could be used by other manufacturers.
Apple has recently been granted a patent for a so-called “climate control system with slit-vent fluid delivery,” which would technically get rid of the classic vents and instead use just one unit that would help cool the entire car.
The new a la Tesla system is described in a patent filed in May 2017 and approved in late August this year, with Apple explaining the built-in vents would still be adjustable to direct the flow according to your needs.
“A climate control system includes a fluid delivery module. The fluid delivery module includes a housing defining a fluid flow path between an inlet and an outlet with the outlet having an elongated, slit-like shape and is not visible within a sight line of a user. The fluid delivery module further includes a fluidic control device disposed within the housing between the inlet and the outlet and movable to vary a direction of the fluid flow path within the housing,” the abstract section of the patent reads.
Of course, a patent is by no means a confirmation that certain technology is ready to enter mass production, but on the other hand, it’s still an indication as to what directions a company is planning to embrace in a specific industry.
For Apple, the electric car project, which is codenamed Titan, seems to remain a long-term priority, with more evidence discovered lately suggesting the Cupertino company is looking into self-driving software and deep integration with its device portfolio.
