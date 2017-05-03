autoevolution

Apple Asked the DMV In California To Change Autonomous Vehicle Testing Policies

 
3 May 2017, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
About two weeks after it has received the California DMV’s approval to test self-driving cars on public roads, Apple has a few suggestions for changes in legislation.
A letter sent to the DMV was published, and it was written by Apple’s representatives, who requested that the institution changes a few of its rules regarding what it discloses from the situations encountered with self-driving cars.

In other words, Apple politely suggested that the DMV from California refrain from publishing all the data and reports it receives from the automakers and companies it let test autonomous driving vehicles on public roads.

The giant from Cupertino did not request full secrecy on the matter, and even suggested that the institution focuses on the times when the human drivers had to take control of an autonomous driving car to prevent a crash or a traffic violation.

However, the makers of the iPhone were not that eager to note every disengagement of the driverless system, which could lead to media coverage on the aspect that risk confusing the public.

Customers, reporters, and readers might misunderstand or misinterpret the data that is being published, and there is a risk that a spotlight would be placed on every company involved in the field, which could lead to failures and other issues.

Up to a certain degree, Apple has a point here, as the brand would be under the constant magnifying glass of journalists, who may unnecessarily raise the pressure on the engineers in the cars, as well as the teams at the headquarters.

Instead, the company proposes that companies that are allowed to test self-driving vehicles on public roads are let to focus on their thing, and only the critical moments of disengagement should be published on the California DMV’s website.

There’s a good chance that the DMV may listen to Apple’s ideas, but we will not know very soon what decision it made. If approved, the plan will bring less information in the reports, Mac Rumors says.

 Download attachment: Apple's letter to the California DMV (PDF)

apple car project titan Apple dmv California autonomous
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78