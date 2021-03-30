This Magnetic Mount Keeps Your Phone in Place While You Struggle With Navigation

More on this:

1 This Car Phone Holder Is Specifically Built for Tesla, Allows Wireless Charging

2 Ridiculously Simple 3D Printed Dock Is an Android Auto Accessory Everybody Needs

3 Simple Gadget Makes Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe Charger Feel Like Home in Your Car

4 Apple Wants to Reinvent the Wheel, Build a Car Phone Holder Like All the Others

5 This Smartphone Ring Is the Perfect Google Maps Companion in a Car