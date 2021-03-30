This Magnetic Mount Keeps Your Phone in Place While You Struggle With Navigation

If you’re in the market looking for a magnetic car phone holder, you probably noticed there are hundreds or maybe thousands of them, and all promise to do pretty much the same thing: keep your smartphone in place no matter what.
Needless to say, not all these devices are up to the task, so there are moments when the phone just falls from the holder in the middle of the drive, as some of us learned the hard way. This isn’t only frustrating but also dangerous, and this is why VentGripz managed to catch our attention.
Claimed to be four times stronger than the average car mount thanks to neodymium magnets, VentGripz uses the classic design that allows it to install in a typical car vent and keep your phone in place using a metal place that you need to attach to your phone.
But it’s the power it offers that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. A comparison video that shows VentGripz alongside a series of competitor products does confirm this little phone holder is much more powerful, keeping the device in place even in the most extreme conditions.
While this is something that needs to be demonstrated in a real-life scenario as well, VentGripz comes with a design as simple as it gets, allowing you to use the phone in either portrait or landscape mode. It all depends on how you want to keep the mobile device while driving, of course.
Listed on Kickstarter, VentGripz can be yours for just $25 as part of the early bird perk, with shipping projected to start as soon as the next month.
But the bad news is that the crowdfunding campaign is very likely to fail, as the parent company asked for $20,000 to make this phone holder happen, whereas supporters donated just close to $3,000. There are nine days left until the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.
