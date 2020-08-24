Tom Cruise Launches 500 Feet in the Air on Dirtbike, Pulls Off Difficult Stunt

This Smartphone Ring Is the Perfect Google Maps Companion in a Car

Smartphone rings have been around for a while, but their popularity has actually skyrocketed in the last couple of years when more people discovered what selfies are good for. 10 photos



OnixGRIP, for example, is a smartphone ring that comes with a very innovative approach, as it can work with a series of add-ons for enhanced functionality.



And now a “remastered, retooled, and redesigned” version is ready to go live on



OnixGRIP can play the role of a classic ring that offers a secure grip for the smartphone, but can also double as a kickstand if you want to watch a video on the mobile device. Additionally, thanks to the extra accessories, it can serve as a hands-free mountable solution with magnets or a hook, while also integrating a cardholder that can even add wireless charging.



This is certainly something that not any phone ring can do, and as far as drivers are concerned, the magnets and the hook systems are the ones that are the most important. Thanks to these two add-ons, OnixGRIP can keep the phone in place securely when driving with navigation on the screen, so you no longer need a different holder.



Furthermore, the wireless charging support means that you can also charge the mobile device while driving, so technically, this is a smart ring that can help you get rid of several other phone accessories that would be required at home and in the car.



The hook is a particularly interesting feature, as it lets you hang the phone without worrying that it would just jump off it when driving over a speed bump.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.