5 Google Maps Update Wreaks Havoc on Android Auto, Fix Is Already Available

4 Top Google Maps Alternative Gets New Features on Android Auto

3 Google Announces New Google Maps Features to Avoid the Crowds

2 Google Maps Apparently Still Not Feeling Well on Android Auto

1 Google Maps Rival Gets a New-Generation Feature to Show the Accurate Speed Limit

More on this:

A New Google Maps Update Is Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

Google Maps continues to be the world’s favorite mobile navigation app, but this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is always working exactly as expected. 7 photos



This seems to be the case with a new Google Maps update that’s now live on iPhone and



Google Maps version 5.86, which is now available on the App Store, can be downloaded on iOS devices, and while no release notes have been provided, there’s a chance it includes additional polishing for its eco route model.



One of the most recent feature additions in



This allows them to reduce fuel consumption and the carbon footprint as they drive to a specific destination. Google Maps looks at various data, including the average speed and the road incline to determine the eco-friendly route.



But as discovered by many, this feature isn’t necessarily working exactly as planned, as the eco routes are often substantially longer and eventually lead to an increased fuel consumption overall.



This update, however, seems to polish this behavior, with Google Maps apparently providing better routes overall, though, without an official changelog, you should just take this with a pinch of salt for now. The early feedback on this update, however, is very positive, so you should install the new version as well and see if there’s any change in terms of eco-friendly routes.



As for the official changelog, Google just sticks with the same old release notes, explaining that this new update “brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.” And this is the reason the app updates are so important, with Google actually being very committed to delivering further improvements and new features in the long term.This seems to be the case with a new Google Maps update that’s now live on iPhone and CarPlay Google Maps version 5.86, which is now available on the App Store, can be downloaded on iOS devices, and while no release notes have been provided, there’s a chance it includes additional polishing for its eco route model.One of the most recent feature additions in Google Maps is support for eco-friendly routes. In other words, the navigation app can now provide users not only with the fastest route to a defined destination but also with an eco-friendly alternative.This allows them to reduce fuel consumption and the carbon footprint as they drive to a specific destination. Google Maps looks at various data, including the average speed and the road incline to determine the eco-friendly route.But as discovered by many, this feature isn’t necessarily working exactly as planned, as the eco routes are often substantially longer and eventually lead to an increased fuel consumption overall.This update, however, seems to polish this behavior, with Google Maps apparently providing better routes overall, though, without an official changelog, you should just take this with a pinch of salt for now. The early feedback on this update, however, is very positive, so you should install the new version as well and see if there’s any change in terms of eco-friendly routes.As for the official changelog, Google just sticks with the same old release notes, explaining that this new update “brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.”