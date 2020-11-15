This Car Gadget Charges Your iPhone Wirelessly and Monitors the Air Quality

Copt-e Is a Hybrid Vehicle that Can Morph Into an E-Vtol with Helicopter Rotors

Wireless car chargers have been around for a while, but a device called CLIPAD comes with a pretty compelling mix of features that could really come in handy to the typical urban driver. 8 photos



The parent company says CLIPAD monitors the “Total Volatile Organic Compounds” in the air, and given it needs to be mounted in the vents inside the car, it can easily measure the flow that’s coming in the cabin. According to the official specs, the device can detect a TVOC range between 0 and 1.99 mg/m3 and issue a warning when the value exceeds 0.6 mg/m3.



The air quality index is displayed right on the car, though the readings aren’t that easy to notice if a phone is connected for charging.



As for the wireless charging, this small gadget works with pretty much any device out there coming with such capabilities, including not only the latest-generation iPhones but also Android smartphones like Google Pixels and Samsung Galaxy S models. The maximum output power for the wireless charging 10W.



At the end of the day, this is one clever device that the typical urban driver would really find handy, especially thanks to the air quality monitoring. The parent company was selling two different versions, with or without the air monitoring feature, and Kickstarter supporters were provided with a special $28 price for the latter.



