This One-Click Tire Inflator Is Smaller Than an iPhone, Sports New-Gen Features

Portable tire inflators typically come with significant shortcomings: they don’t have the power to take care of a flat tire , and their batteries die in just a few minutes, rendering them pretty useless in case of an emergency. 12 photos



This is the case of NewoCube, a device that’s smaller than an iPhone and which comes with an impressive feature lineup, including four preset modes and a fully customized setting.



NewoCube can fully charge a car tire in just five minutes, while for a bike, it can take care of the whole thing in just two minutes. When it comes to a bicycle, this device can inflate a tire in one minute, while other things like balls and balloons are ready in just a few seconds.



The device packs a 2,000 mAh battery, and it can be recharged either from DC power or using a USB-C cable. The maximum inflation pressure is 150 PSI, and the built-in display allows you to see the current pressure in the tire and the preset mode, and manually adjust the pressure.



NewoCube supports four different adaptors, namely a Schrader valve, a Presta valve, a ball needle, and a plastic nozzle that can be used for inflating your beach bed.



Listed on



If you want to get one today, that’s not possible, as shipping to international markets is projected to begin in May this year. The price on Indiegogo is $109 for an all-in-one set that also includes the aforementioned adapters.



