Capsule Is a Smart Tire Inflator Coming With Several Next-Gen Extras

Described as the next-generation tire inflator, Capsule promises to fully inflate a car tire in just six minutes, while the time in case of a bike tire drops to 50 seconds. If you own a motorcycle, Capsule can take care of the job in two minutes and a half, while a ball can be inflated in just 15 seconds.Coming with a 2,600 mAh battery that can be recharged via a USB-C port, this device is said to be “powerful enough to inflate 4 car tires, 8 motorcycle tires, 28 bike tires, and 50 basketballs,” according to the parent company.And of course, it also comes with several extras that certainly come in handy, especially for drivers.For example, there’s an LCD display that indicates the current pressure in the tire; it also has an auto-stop function to reach a preset pressure level. In other words, you configure Capsule to inflate your tire to a specific level, and the device then takes care of everything for you, as it’s capable of stopping the process automatically when it reaches the defined threshold.The device offers up to 150 psi (10.38 bar) and is equipped with a series of different nozzles to inflate not only tires but also balls. It also supports DC power when it’s running low on battery and integrates a flashlight that you can use in low light.At first glance, Capsule looks and feels a lot like MOJIETU , a similar device that was announced back in the summer of 2020 and also came with a built-in battery for extra portability.However, for now, Capsule is still in the project phase, with the device to go live on Indiegogo for crowdfunding support rather sooner than later.

