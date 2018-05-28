Chevrolet Recalls Cruze LS Over Possible Gas Tank Leak

Even though the U.S. can’t get enough SUVs and trucks, conventional-bodied passenger cars are still relevant. Over at General Motors, one of those models is the Chevrolet Cruze, which has been redesigned from the ground up back in MY 2016.
Underpinned by the D2XX platform and twinned with the Opel Astra, the Cruze has had its fair share of trouble. This time around, Chevrolet announced that it’s recalling “about 112,000 model year 2016 – 2018 Cruze LS cars” equipped with “gasoline engines and tire inflator kits in place of spare tires.” What for, you ask?
General Motors explains in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that “the gas tank may leak and cause a fire in a rear-impact and rollover crash.” The problem, which is isolated to the $19,400 LS trim level, has been discovered in March 2018 on a 2019 model. After the rear-impact barrier crash test that and a rollover, General Motors discovered that the amount of liquid that leaked was above the maximum level allowed to meet federal safety standards.
This result led the automaker to open an investigation into the matter, although no reports of leaking fuel have been submitted to General Motors or the NHTSA. As for the leakage, the investigators found out that the vapor pressure sensor attached to the car’s fuel tank “may contact the floor panel in a severe rear-impact crash.”
The automaker didn’t announce and doesn’t know when the recall will begin, but with a little bit of help, the problem could be sorted by year’s end. Dealers, on the other hand, have been instructed to install lock rings of the gasoline tanks, which will shield the fuel tank vapor sensors from being damaged in a rear-impact crash.
In the meantime, customers are advised to check up on safercar.gov if their cars are affected. In addition to the website of the NHTSA, owners can also contact the Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. General Motors’ number for this recall is 18159.
