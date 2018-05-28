autoevolution
 

Mr. Regular Takes the Corvette AeroWagon on a Test Drive

If the C7 Z06 isn’t fast enough or exclusive enough for your liking, Chevrolet offers the ZR1 for $121,000. But what if you want something even more novel, more powerful, and better at grabbing attention? Enter Callaway, the Corvette specialist behind the SC757 package and AeroWagon conversion. Adding both of them to America’s sports car adds up to $132,000 for this particular example of the breed.
As Mr. Regular of Regular Car Reviews puts it, rear visibility is bad and it’s likely that some people will compare the SC757 AeroWagon to the Hyundai Veloster. But on the other hand, the shooting brake conversion adds to the visual drama of the Corvette and the practical side of the vehicle. And then there’s performance, with Callaway quoting a maximum velocity of 210 miles per hour (make that 338 km/h).

Based on a 2017 model year Z06, the white-painted SC757 AeroWagon features a 2.3-liter supercharger, triple-cooled intercooler system, and the quick-shifting automatic transmission with eight forward gears, codenamed Hydra-Matic 8L90. With 757 horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque at its disposal, the 6.2-liter engine is one step ahead of the LT5 in the ZR1, rated at 755 ponies and 716 lb-ft.

But on the other hand, the range-topping ZR1 has the upper hand in terms of top speed (212 miles per hour) and acceleration (2.85 seconds with the eight-speed gearbox and ZTK Track Performance package). What the new king of the Corvette range doesn’t have, however, comes in the form of Callaway badges inside and out.

And that’s the thing with each and every Callaway ever produced. In comparison to a stock car, the Callaway-tuned Corvette is swagger reincarnate, a rarefied breed, a collector’s item. It’s no wonder these things cost so much in the first place, isn’t it?

In addition to the Corvette, Callaway is specialized in plenty of other General Motors products, ranging from the Chevrolet Silverado to the Cadillac CTS-V.

