Cake Kibb Semi-Autonomous Electric ATV Previews the Perfect Workhorse for Modern Farmers

Cake is a Swedish EV brand that really stands out in the sea of all-electric manufacturers. With a sleek yet aesthetically-pleasing design that neatly blends with practicality, Cake has become known for off-road capable e-motorcycles such as the Kalk or commuters like the Makka.
The Kibb Semi-Autonomous Electric ATV is the latest concept the company has revealed. It's designed as a lower-impact agricultural transport option. It can handle light agricultural tasks independently while causing little to no damage to surrounding ecosystems.
Behind it is the mind of Fanny Jonsson, a Swedish transportation designer. She first conceptualized the all-terrain EV as part of her Master's thesis work at Umeå Institute of Design.
Jonsson interned with Cake's product design team, and together they developed a render of the Kibb electric ATV platform. Her internship blossomed into a full-time position in the brand's product development team. The Kibb concept turned out so good that Cake announced it's bringing the EV to reality by 2025 and aims to make it the number one tool for all future farmers.
Jonsson said, "Starting from the core Cake DNA combined with a new vehicle type was truly exciting, and that Cake started manufacturing this and is giving everyone the opportunity to follow the progress from my renderings and concept to reality is an honor as well as a great tool to take zero-emission, regenerative farming to the next level."
As a farmer, you're often faced with repetitive yet necessary tasks, especially when it comes to regenerative farming. What's nice about the Kibb is that it comes with attachment points for all the ATV accessories you might need. Just program it to do the simple tasks and free up your time to take care of other responsibilities. You can even use it as a mobile power station. It's undoubtedly an excellent companion to have on the field.
Cake wants to create a vehicle that answers the needs of future farmers. Given that the Kibb is in early development, there's plenty of time for the company to investigate the problems today's farmers encounter and optimize the ATV.
We're certainly keeping our eyes on Cake's upcoming creation. In the local ancient language "Gutniska," Kibb means ox. It's the perfect representation of the all-electric ATV - strong yet gentle, with a positive impact on biodiversity.
